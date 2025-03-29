Presidency of the Arab Republic of Egypt


Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received a phone call from King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, His Majesty King Abdullah II Ibn Al-Hussein.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, said the two leaders exchanged greetings marking the advent of Eid al-Fitr. President El-Sisi asked Allah the Almighty that the blessed occasion would bring goodness and blessings for the brotherly Jordanian leadership and people. The Jordanian King commended the close relations between the two countries, and wished Egypt, its president, and its people continued glory and security.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Presidency of the Arab Republic of Egypt.