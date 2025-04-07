Today at Al-Ittihadiya Palace, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received President of France, Emmanuel Macron, who is on an official high-level visit to Egypt. An official reception ceremony was held for the French President, the national anthems were played, and the guard of honor was inspected.
Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, said President El-Sisi and French President Macron held a bilateral session of talks, followed by an expanded meeting attended by the two countries’ delegations. The two Presidents signed a joint declaration, elevating relations between Egypt and France to the level of Strategic Partnership.
President El-Sisi and the French President also witnessed the signing ceremony of a number of agreements and Memoranda of Understanding, MoUs, between the two countries.
Following their talks, the two Presidents held a joint press conference.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Presidency of the Arab Republic of Egypt.