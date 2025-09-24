H.E. Dr. Rania Al-Mashat, Minister of Planning, Economic Development and International Cooperation, received H.E. Mr. Éric Chevallier, Ambassador of France to Cairo, to discuss ways to enhance joint cooperation and review the mechanisms for implementing the Economic Partnership Agreement between the two countries, which was signed during the State Visit of H.E. Mr. Emmanuel Macron, President of the French Republic, to Egypt last April. During that visit, H.E. President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and President Macron elevated relations to the level of a strategic partnership between Egypt and France.

At the beginning of the meeting, H.E. Dr. Rania Al-Mashat affirmed the depth of Egyptian-French relations and the long-standing partnership between the two countries, which has effectively contributed to supporting economic growth, advancing development efforts across various sectors, and creating greater opportunities for the Egyptian economy.

Al-Mashat emphasized that Egypt has a growing economy and is committed to creating an attractive investment climate. She stressed that Egypt is open and ready to establish new partnerships and attract foreign investments capable of driving innovation, economic growth, and sustainable development. H.E. highlighted France’s support for Egypt in creating more opportunities for small and medium-sized enterprises, enhancing access to markets, and encouraging the flow of expertise and knowledge.

H.E. highlighted the launch by the Ministry of Planning, Economic Development and International Cooperation of the “Egypt’s Narrative for Economic Development: Reforms for Growth, Jobs&Resilience,” which represents a comprehensive roadmap that integrates the Government’s Action Program with the objectives of Egypt’s Vision 2030. The Narrative is a flexible and systematic plan aimed at enhancing macroeconomic stability, driving private sector–led growth and competitiveness, increasing job opportunities, supporting the green transition, and consolidating regional development.

Al-Mashat added that the Narrative is based on five key pillars: macroeconomic stability; attraction of foreign direct investment; industrial development and foreign trade; efficiency and flexibility of the labor market; and regional planning for the localization of economic development.

H.E. also pointed out what H.E. Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, Prime Minister of Egypt, had confirmed—namely, that the coming period will witness greater reliance on the private sector as the main driver of economic growth and job creation. All the reforms and legislation passed in recent years, she added, have paved the way for broader and more effective private sector participation across economic fields.

The Minister reviewed Egypt’s efforts to provide an attractive investment environment and remove challenges facing investors, ensuring that the private sector becomes the main partner in implementing development plans and achieving the objectives of Egypt’s Vision 2030. H.E. underscored the State’s keenness to expand partnership opportunities between the public and private sectors, especially in areas that support sustainable growth such as the green transition, transport, health, and education. She emphasized that the goal is to create a dynamic environment that enables international partners and the private sector to contribute to realizing Egypt’s development vision, while benefiting from the growing Egyptian market and attractive investment climate.

The two sides also discussed the future of Egyptian-French relations in light of the convergence between the two countries and the alignment of views across many fields, as reflected in the historic visit of President Emmanuel Macron last April. The meeting addressed next steps to strengthen economic relations in the fields of health, education, and infrastructure. The discussions reflected the determination of both countries to elevate bilateral relations to broader horizons, attract more investments, and ensure that cooperation continues to achieve tangible results for both countries and their peoples.

It is worth noting that the Minister of Planning, Economic Development and International Cooperation participated last May in the Middle East and North Africa Business Forum, organized by the French Foreign Trade Advisors (CCEF) under the patronage of French President Emmanuel Macron, with the participation of numerous investors and officials from both countries, as part of ongoing efforts to promote investment opportunities in the Egyptian economy.