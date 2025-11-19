H.E. Dr. Rania Al-Mashat: The success of the Egyptian–German negotiations reflects the strength of economic relations between both countries.

The Egypt–EU Strategic Partnership provides a broad framework for deeper cooperation with European nations.

Egypt is discussing with Germany the expansion of the Debt Swap Program for Development and Climate Action.

Germany is a key partner in supporting Egypt’s green transition in the energy sector.

Development cooperation has opened major avenues for increased foreign investment in renewable energy.

Egyptian–German relations offer promising opportunities for joint cooperation across all sectors.

Egypt looks forward to more German investments and stronger commercial partnerships.

Germany is a principal partner for Egypt within the broader strategic relations with the European Union.

Greater coordination is expected in the coming period to implement signed agreements and widen the scope of cooperation.

H.E. Dr. Rania Al-Mashat, Minister of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation, held a bilateral meeting with H.E. Ms. Reem Alabali-Radovan, Germany’s Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development, on the sidelines of the Egyptian–German Governmental Negotiations held in Berlin. The meeting included extensive discussions on all aspects of bilateral partnership in development cooperation, as well as economic, trade, and investment relations.

At the outset of the meeting, H.E. Dr. Al-Mashat emphasized the depth and longstanding nature of the partnership between Egypt and Germany, noting that the Egyptian–German Governmental Negotiations are not only an important milestone in a decades-long relationship, but also a strategic dialogue shaping the next phase of development cooperation. She expressed Egypt’s appreciation for Minister Alabali-Radovan’s visit to Cairo in July 2025—her first bilateral visit following the formation of the new German government—reflecting Egypt’s prominent position on Germany’s development agenda.

The talks reviewed the latest developments in bilateral cooperation in areas including the green transition, renewable energy, industrial localization, education, and water, while exploring new opportunities within financial cooperation agreements and the Egyptian–German Debt Swap Program. The two sides also discussed progress in ongoing programs and joint projects in priority sectors aligned with Egypt’s national development plans.

H.E. Dr. Al-Mashat commended the Debt Swap Program for Development between Egypt and Germany, which continues to witness the signing of new tranches, highlighting its pioneering role in promoting innovative financing mechanisms in Egypt and advancing the transition to renewable energy and a green economy. She noted that further discussions will take place with the German side to expand the program in the coming period.

The Minister explained that debt swaps have evolved into an increasingly important innovative financing tool globally due to their role in enhancing financial sustainability, stimulating investment, and redirecting part of external debt toward development projects with direct impact on key sectors—particularly the green transition, infrastructure, and efforts to ease fiscal pressures on the state budget.

She added that development cooperation with Germany has contributed significantly to attracting foreign direct investment, especially in the renewable energy sector. Given the promising opportunities across various fields, Egypt is looking forward to increased German investment and greater trade exchange. She affirmed that the coming period will witness intensified coordination to activate signed agreements and expand cooperation frameworks.

H.E. Dr. Al-Mashat emphasized that Egypt is working to broaden international partnerships beyond traditional development cooperation to include wider frameworks for investment, joint economic efforts, and shared development goals.

The Minister also reviewed the positive developments in Egypt’s economic performance, noting that GDP growth reached approximately 5% in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024/2025—up from 2.4% in the same quarter of the previous year—marking the highest quarterly growth rate in three years. This improvement was driven by structural reforms and the shift to medium-term planning under the Unified Public Finance Law. She added that fiscal reforms under the IMF program helped reduce inflation, improve external financing inflows, and modernize the tax system and targeted social protection mechanisms.

During the meeting, she highlighted Egypt’s Narrative for Economic Development: Reforms for Growth, Jobs&Resilience, which offers a comprehensive framework linking Egypt’s Vision 2030 with economic and sectoral policies. The narrative provides greater clarity and transparency for development partners, enabling Germany to contribute more effectively to improving the investment climate, creating jobs, and achieving inclusive growth.

H.E. Dr. Al-Mashat also referenced the Egypt–EU Summit, co-chaired by H.E. President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and the President of the European Commission, as an affirmation of the depth of Egypt–EU relations and the importance of the strategic partnership as a broad platform for enhanced cooperation with individual European states.

The two sides also discussed the current portfolio of Egyptian–German development cooperation, which exceeds €1.8 billion, in addition to progress in the NWFE Program and ongoing collaboration in green hydrogen, energy efficiency, and water.