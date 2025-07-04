On this occasion, the Embassy also introduced a new online certificate issuance system designed to streamline and expedite the processing of official documents. This system will be especially useful for students requiring certificates for purposes such as academic applications or scholarship requests. Additionally, members of the TSA in Cairo presented their planned activities for the upcoming semester break. These include more than ten initiatives covering areas such as academics, sports and recreation, and the overall well-being of Thai students in Cairo. In response, the Embassy expressed its continued commitment to supporting the initiatives of the TSA in Cairo.

On 1 July 2025, His Excellency Mr. Thanawat Sirikul, Ambassador of Thailand to Egypt, met with members of the Thai Student Association in Cairo under the Royal Patronage (TSA in Cairo), 70th Committee, at the Royal Thai Embassy in Cairo. During the meeting, the Ambassador highlighted the Thai Government’s student-related policy to enhance national competitiveness through the promotion of digital skills and Artificial Intelligence (AI). He also underscored the importance of foreign language proficiency—particularly in English and Arabic—as these skills are increasingly in demand in Thailand’s tourism and hospitality sectors. Furthermore, in light of the current fragile security situation in the region, the Ambassador emphasized the need for students to stay informed and updated on regional developments by following the news regularly.

