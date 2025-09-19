EduTimes Africa’s (https://EduTimesAfrica.com/) rising impact on the global education stage was once again spotlighted at the recently concluded launching which attracted international thought leaders during the online launch of Codeavour 7 International, the world’s largest AI and coding competition for students aged 7 to 18.

The launch brought together educators, innovators, and community leaders from across the globe, reinforcing Codeavour’s vision to empower young learners with the skills to explore, create, and design meaningful solutions for the future.

For Akande, the moment was about more than technology—it was about opening doors.

“This mission truly inspires me. Whether you are a student ready to innovate, an educator eager to mentor, or an academic partner looking to collaborate, now is the perfect time to join in,” he said.

The recognition extended beyond the panel. After the launch, Astha, a representative of the Codeavour organising team, sent a note of appreciation to Akande, commending EduTimes Africa’s role in shaping educational conversations across the continent.

In her words:

“We truly value the impact and reach that EduTimes Africa has created in the education ecosystem… We believe Codeavour is not just a programme but a mission, and no mission is complete without the faces and voices of impactful and thoughtful leaders like you. Codeavour is what it is today because of the contributions of changemakers like yourself.”

This acknowledgment not only cements EduTimes Africa’s place as a continental leader but also underscores its growing influence as a global voice at the intersection of technology, innovation, and learning.

Adding to this milestone, EduTimes Africa and Codeavour officially announced a strategic partnership aimed at amplifying opportunities for young learners across Africa. Through the collaboration, both organisations will work to expand access to AI and coding education, providing students with digital tools, mentorship, and a platform to showcase their creativity on the global stage.

Now in its seventh edition, the Codeavour competition is open to students worldwide. Organisers describe it as a programme designed to give children—regardless of their background—an equal chance to innovate and thrive in the digital future.

The full launch ceremony is available for replay here. https://apo-opa.co/41WW6hh

EduTimes Africa...keeping education real