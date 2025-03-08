The 13th ECOWAS African Wrestling Tournament (TOLAC) officially commenced today, March 6, 2025, at the Velodrome, MKO Abiola National Stadium in Abuja, Nigeria, bringing together wrestlers from 11 ECOWAS Member States in a display of strength, heritage, and unity. This year’s tournament is particularly significant, as it marks the first-ever inclusion of female wrestlers, reinforcing ECOWAS’ commitment to gender equality and the promotion of traditional sports as a unifying force for West Africa. Organized on behalf of ECOWAS by its Youth and Sports Development Centre (EYSDC) in collaboration with Nigeria’s National Sports Commission (NSC), the tournament is a key event in ECOWAS’ 50th Anniversary Celebrations, reflecting the organization’s broader mission to foster regional integration through culture, youth engagement, and sports diplomacy.

Declaring the tournament open, Chairman of the National Sports Commission, Mallam Shehu Dikko, commended ECOWAS for its dedication to leveraging sports for regional integration. He emphasized Nigeria’s pride in hosting TOLAC for the first time, describing it as a major step in strengthening youth participation and economic development through sports. He stated, “Traditional wrestling is a symbol of our heritage, a sport that binds us together as a people. This tournament not only celebrates our shared identity but also provides an avenue for our athletes to excel, develop, and gain international recognition.”

Representing the ECOWAS Commission, Director of the ECOWAS Youth and Sports Development Centre, Ambassador Francis Chuks Njoaguani, delivered the speech on behalf of ECOWAS Commissioner for Human Development and Social Affairs, Prof. Fatou Sow Sarr. He highlighted the tournament’s strategic role in promoting youth development and gender inclusion, stating, “For the first time in history, we welcome female athletes to this prestigious tournament, breaking barriers and setting a precedent for gender inclusivity in traditional sports. This is a defining moment for West African sports, and ECOWAS is proud to lead the way.”

He further underscored the importance of sports diplomacy, emphasizing that ECOWAS sees traditional wrestling not just as a competition but as a cultural heritage that must be preserved and elevated. He added, “Sport is a powerful tool for peacebuilding, economic empowerment, and regional cooperation. By investing in traditional wrestling, we are investing in our youth, in their future, and in the continued unity of our Member States.”

The opening ceremony set the stage for what promises to be a thrilling three-day competition, blending the rich tradition of African wrestling with a renewed vision for sports development in the region. Athletes from 11 ECOWAS countries proudly marched with their national flags, showcasing their cultural heritage. The tournament torch was lit in a symbolic act marking the spirit of competition and regional unity. Traditional wrestling demonstrations featured techniques unique to each participating country, highlighting the depth of talent and diversity in West African wrestling. Cultural performances celebrated ECOWAS’ rich artistic heritage, with performances from Nigerian and regional musical groups.

Following the opening ceremony, the first round of matches commenced, as wrestlers competed across various weight categories in a round-robin team elimination format. The finals will be held on March 8.

ECOWAS has introduced significant cash prizes to motivate athletes and elevate the competition’s prestige. The winning team will receive $10,000, the second-place team $6,000, and the third-place team $3,000. Individual winners will also be rewarded, with gold medalists receiving $2,500, silver medalists $1,500, and bronze medalists $1,000.

Beyond competition, the ECOWAS African Wrestling Tournament serves a greater purpose—advancing the organization’s strategic vision for development, inclusion, and peacebuilding. Through this initiative, ECOWAS aims to promote traditional African sports globally, securing long-term recognition and institutional investment. The tournament also seeks to create employment and economic opportunities for athletes and sports professionals, ensuring sustainable careers in wrestling. Furthermore, it aims to strengthen regional diplomacy and cooperation, fostering stronger ties among Member States through cultural exchange and sportsmanship.

Director of the ECOWAS Youth and Sports Development Centre, Ambassador Francis Chuks Njoaguani, also emphasized the importance of sports as an economic enabler, urging governments and private sector actors to invest in traditional sports. He stated, “The ECOWAS Vision 2050 is about fostering a region where culture, economy, and development align. Sports must be a part of this conversation, ensuring that young athletes have opportunities beyond competition. Traditional wrestling is not only a sport—it is a way of life, a career path, and a bridge to international recognition.”

ECOWAS has placed a strong emphasis on media coverage, calling on journalists and broadcasters to maximize the tournament’s visibility across West Africa and beyond. The organization urges media professionals to tell the stories of resilience, excellence, and unity emerging from the competition, ensuring that African wrestling takes its rightful place on the global stage.

As the 13th ECOWAS African Wrestling Tournament continues, the coming days promise thrilling matchups, cultural celebrations, and unforgettable moments. This tournament stands as a landmark achievement in ECOWAS’ mission to blend tradition with progress, proving that regional integration is not just a vision but a lived reality. With strong representation from 11 Member States, a historic leap in gender inclusion, and an unwavering commitment to cultural preservation, TOLAC 2025 is set to leave a lasting impact on African sports development.