ECOWAS Resident and Permanent Representatives, together with members of the Cabinet of the President of the ECOWAS Commission, are meeting in Lomé, Togo, from 9 to 13 March 2026 for a strategic retreat to review achievements and discuss future perspectives regarding their contributions to the implementation of the Commission’s 2022–2026 mandate.The retreat, which also brings together several outgoing representatives, provides an opportunity for dialogue and the exchange of experience between former and newly appointed ECOWAS Resident and Permanent Representatives serving across Member States.

As the primary interface between the ECOWAS Commission and Member States, ECOWAS Resident and Permanent Representations serve as key diplomatic, political and coordination mechanisms tasked with advancing the regional integration agenda. Recent political and institutional crises in some countries have nevertheless highlighted a number of constraints affecting the effectiveness of these representations. Key challenges include coordination difficulties, institutional ambiguities, limited communication and decision-making channels, and insufficient participation in early warning and crisis management mechanisms.

With the current mandate of the ECOWAS Commission set to conclude in July 2026, the retreat offers a strategic opportunity to review the achievements of the Resident and Permanent Representations since 2022, particularly in relation to the “4×4” strategic objectives covering peace, security, integration, governance and sustainable development, in line with the Community’s Vision 2050.

The retreat therefore serves as a platform for assessment, learning and strategic repositioning. Participants will conduct a comprehensive review of achievements, challenges and lessons learned from recent crises, while formulating recommendations aimed at strengthening the effectiveness and positioning of ECOWAS representations under the forthcoming mandate of the Commission. The discussions will also contribute to shaping inputs towards the Summit of the Future.

In her welcome remarks, H.E. Ms Dewey Emily Gray, ECOWAS Resident Representative in the Republic of Togo, emphasised the significance of convening the retreat at this particular moment for the Community. “Just a few months before the completion of the mandate of the current leadership of the Commission, this meeting provides a valuable opportunity to pause, collectively assess the progress made since 2022, and reflect on the perspectives that will further strengthen the effectiveness of our representations,” she stated.

Officially opening the retreat on behalf of H.E. Dr Omar Alieu Touray, President of the ECOWAS Commission, the Chief of Staff, Mr Abdou Kolley, underscored the central role played by the Resident and Permanent Representations since the beginning of the Commission’s current mandate. “You are the voice, the presence and the operational instrument through which ECOWAS engages on the ground to sustain partnerships, promote its regional priorities and strengthen the essential dialogue between the Commission and its Member States,” he noted. “This retreat therefore holds particular importance. It is not merely an evaluation exercise, but a strategic moment for recalibration,” Mr Abdou KOLLEY reminded the participants.

Operating under ECOWAS mandates (A/DEC.9/03/14, A/DEC.12/01/03 and C/REG.25/12/13), the representations support the Commission through coordination, advocacy, monitoring, awareness-raising and diplomatic engagement. In 2025, their efforts intensified through dialogue and visibility initiatives that supported the Golden Jubilee celebrations of ECOWAS, thereby reinforcing the Community’s institutional presence across Member States.