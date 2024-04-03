The ECOWAS Commission organized Hybrid preparatory Meetings with Liberia and The Gambia from the 25th to the 28th of March 2024, towards Operationalization of the ECOWAS Protection and Human Security Integrated Coordination Mechanisms (ECO-PHSICM).

Following the successful implementation of the In-Country High Level Advocacy, Coordination and Capacity Building of Multi-Stakeholders and Establishment of the ECOWAS Protection and Human Security Integrated Coordination Mechanisms (ECO-PHSICM) in Nine (9) countries between 2021 and 2023 with country specific roadmaps adopted by national stakeholders, the ECOWAS Commission earmarked funding support to the tune of 25,000 USD for each country.

The planning meeting which is in furtherance of operationalizing the ECOWAS Protection and Human Security Integrated Coordination Mechanisms is aimed at facilitating the development of coordination plans and sharing of information on accessing and the utilization of the funding support to enhance strategies that drive the protection and human security agenda.

Welcoming the stakeholders, the ECOWAS Director for Humanitarian and Social Affairs, Dr Sintiki Tarfa Ugbe, represented by Mr. Olatunde Olayemi, Programme Officer, Trafficking in Persons, appreciated the enthusiasm and commitment of stakeholders in the 2 countries in ensuring that all requirements for funds disbursements are met by their countries, making them a part of the 4 countries of the initial phase. He said the funds are to be administered through the offices of the ECOWAS Resident Representatives in the countries. He further emphasized that the funding support for the operationalisation of ECOPHISM in the Member States is to contribute to improved human security in the region by enhancing coordination and building capacities of relevant stakeholders in Member States towards creating a protection web and promoting a whole of country/society approach.

Remarks were received from the ECOWAS Resident Representatives to Liberia and The Gambia, Ms Josephine Nkruma during the opening session of the 2 day meeting with Liberia on the 25th; and Ms Miatta French at the opening of the 2 day meeting with The Gambia. The Representatives variously, emphasized the commitment of the President of the ECOWAS Commission to the strengthening of institutions in the Member States focused on building the resilience of systems and the citizenry and thus enhancing peace and security and the improved welfare.

Remarks were also delivered by the Directors of the National Centres for the Coordination of Response Mechanisms (NCCRM) which serve as a sercetariat for ECO-PHISM, Dr Roland Clarke – Liberia and Dr Abraham Thomas – The Gambia; both emphasizing the timeliness of the initiative and the commitment of the Member States in working with ECOWAS to enhance protection and human security in thier countries.

The meetings featured discussions on key coordination actions and further assessment of the current state of the 2 countries. The stakeholders were also briefed on guidelines for utilisation of the funding support and the planned in-Country facilitation workshops to take place in 2024.

The meetings were well attended and participants included ECOWAS Commission Staff, ECOWAS Resident Representatives in Liberia and The Gambia, Directors of NCCRMS in Liberia and Gambia and other personnel from the national Integrated Protection and Human Security Coordination Mechanisms in the respective countries.