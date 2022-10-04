As part of the capacity building for the staff of the language services unit and the need to harmonize translation and interpretation practices in all community institutions, representatives of GIABA, Community Court, Parliament and WAHO will join the Language unit Staff of the ECOWAS commission in a training workshop at the ECOWAS Liaison Office in Lagos, Nigeria from3rd to 9th October, 2022. The training is staggered into two groups, group one 3rd-5th October and group two 6th-8th while a train the trainer session will be held on the 9th October, 2022 for some selected staff in order to provide training for new language staff and freelancers who will also be expected to use the same tool.

The participants will be trained in the use of SDL TRADOS Solutions, a computer assisted translation technology which aids in translating texts effectively and more efficiently. This training is expected to equip staff with the needed skills in the use of this globally accepted translation memory and management tool, which will greatly enhance turnaround times, quality consistency, create translation memories and resolve and track challenges while building of official term base, glossaries and terminology bases in all ECOWAS Institutions. They will be familiarissed with the main features of SDL Trados Studio, which contains real life examples of how to leavarage Trados to streamline translation processes

Mr. Roger Coulibaly, who represented the Director of Conference and protocol Mrs. Olukemi Robinson-Atabuh in his opening remarks, empathized the need for ECOWAS to join the world of globalization and the employment of new technologies to enhance operations in translations, interpretation and document management efficiently and effectively. He further called on all participants to take advantage of the trainer’s vast knowledge of TRADOS to enable them leave this workshop having acquire a new skill.

He expressed ECOWAS sincere appreciation to GIZ without whom, this workshop would not have been possible for their usual timely collaboration and support to ECOWAS projects and activities. Ms. Katja Lhmann represented the GIZ while Mr. Micheal Widemann a certified SDL Trados trainer with over 12 years’ experience in Translation and Project Management conducted the training for both groups.