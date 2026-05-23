The acting Head of the ECOWAS Peace Support Operations Division, Dr Sani Adamu led an Operational Readiness Inspection Team to the Ghana Company 4 (GHANCOY 4) at the Presidency in Guinea-Bissau on the 20th of May, 2026

The visit was part of a broader inspection of the ECOWAS Stabilization Support Mission in Guinea-Bissau (ESSMGB), aimed at assessing the operational readiness, effectiveness and sustainability of the Mission. The inspection team also visited the Nigerian and Senegalese contingents.

The Combat Team Commander, Lieutenant Colonel Isaac Keelson Ekow Amoah briefed the team on the unit’s area of responsibility and ongoing operations. The brief covered operations, logistics and administration.

In line with the mission’s evidence-based assessment approach, the delegation interacted with the Combat Team Commander to verify on-the-ground realities, including the state of major equipment holdings, self-sustainment capacity and welfare of troops.

The brief was followed by a tour of the Camp and an all-ranks durbar. At the durbar, the team leader commended personnel of the Company for their discipline and professionalism. He emphasized ECOWAS’s appreciation for the steadfast commitment of GHANCOY personnel and all contingents to the efficient functioning of the missions.