To oversee these elections, the Commission of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) deployed a technical election observation mission to Guinea from May 24 to June 4, 2026.

This mission, comprising forty (40) experts, includes representatives of electoral management bodies and election observation experts from other ECOWAS member states.

The deployment of these experts is supported by ten (10) staff members of the Commission of the regional organization, to ensure better coordination and efficient implementation of the mission’s activities, which will be deployed in various regions of the country.

By deploying this mission, ECOWAS reiterates its commitment to supporting Guinea in successfully completing its transition process and strengthening its democratic institutions, with a view to ensuring lasting peace, constitutional governance, and sustained stability in the country.

The combined legislative and local elections of May 31, 2026, constitute the final phase of this process. This is a major step in consolidating democratic governance and institutional stability in the country. It follows the constitutional referendum of September 2026 and the presidential election of December 2025, which marked significant steps toward the full restoration of constitutional order in Guinea.

Through the deployment of forty (40) experts and ten (10) staff members, the ECOWAS Commission continues to provide increased support to the electoral process in Guinea, in accordance with its mandate to promote democracy, good governance, peace, and credible electoral processes in the West African region.