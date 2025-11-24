The ECOWAS Election Observation Mission (EOM), led by Ambassador Issufu Baba Braimah Kamara, observed a calm, orderly and transparent voting process during the opening and closing of polling stations observed in Bissau. The Mission deployed a high-level delegation across key locations to assess procedural compliance, operational readiness, the presence of party agents and the early participation of voters. Initial findings reflected confidence in the conduct of the polls and reaffirmed ECOWAS’ sustained commitment to strengthening democratic governance and electoral integrity in Guinea-Bissau.

The observation process began with an internal coordination session with all observers, during which Ambassador Kamara underlined the regional mandate guiding ECOWAS observation work, emphasising impartiality, methodological precision and adherence to international standards. Senior officials presented included H.E. Dr. Abdel-Fatau Musah, Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security (PAPS); Ambassador Ngozi Ukaeje, ECOWAS Resident Representative; Ambassador Baba Jamal Mohammed Ahmed, ECOWAS Permanent Representative; Hon. Edwin Snowe, Member of the ECOWAS Parliament; and Mr. Serigne M. Ka, Head of the Electoral Assistance Division.

On Election Day, the Head of Mission and team visited Escola Patrice Lumumba in Chão de Papel, where the Mission verified the availability of election materials, the setup of ballot boxes, the presence of party agents, and compliance with opening procedures. The environment was calm, with polling staff demonstrating professionalism and confidence.

The second stop in Praça/Bairro Setembro focused on the consistency of voter identification procedures, queue management and the early flow of voters. Party agents representing different political formations were visibly active, and cooperation between electoral officials and security personnel remained constructive and non-intrusive.

A third observation followed at Casa de Carfa M’baque in Bairro Militar, where the Mission confirmed timely opening, full availability of materials and encouraging early voter turnout. Accessibility and procedural integrity were assessed positively, with no disruptions recorded.

The delegation subsequently convened in the ECOWAS Situation Room for a strategic analytical briefing that integrated real-time updates from long- and short-term observers nationwide.

In the afternoon, the Mission returned to Escola Patrice Lumumba to observe the final stages of voting, including the conclusion of polling and the transition directly into the counting process. ECOWAS observers witnessed the opening of the ballot box for tallying, followed by the systematic sorting, verification and counting of ballots in the full presence of party agents, electoral staff and security personnel. The exercise was conducted transparently and in accordance with established procedures, with each step clearly announced and visible to all accredited stakeholders. Polling officials demonstrated professionalism, composure, and strict adherence to the legal framework, contributing to an atmosphere of trust and reinforcing the credibility of the results management phase.

Across all locations observed, the Mission noted strong civic engagement by voters, disciplined conduct by polling officials and a security environment conducive to inclusive and credible participation. These observations will feed into the Mission’s Preliminary Statement and reflect ECOWAS’ commitment to fostering democratic consolidation and institutional stability in Guinea-Bissau.

According to data provided by the national electoral authorities, 966,152 registered voters were eligible to participate in the election. The presidential ballot featured 12 candidates, competing across 29 electoral districts and 11 regions nationwide. The ECOWAS monitoring dashboard received 43 validated opening reports and 669 voting-process updates, demonstrating extensive geographic coverage and intense observer presence across the country.