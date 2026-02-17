In his welcome address, the Resident Representative highlighted the Office’s nationwide sensitization efforts across 12 districts in Sierra Leone, aligned with ECOWAS Vision 2050 and the Community’s 50th Anniversary activities. He emphasized the importance of enhancing public awareness on the role of the three Arms of the Community Regional Governance Structure, including the Court, and ECOWAS institutions, while noting the need for careful handling of issues relating to Court judgments given their sensitive and political nature.
The President of the ECCJ expressed appreciation for the warm reception and institutional support. He underscored the importance of strengthened communication and collaboration between the Community Court and the Representative Office, noting that both institutions form part of the same ECOWAS framework. He encouraged the integration of Court information materials into district outreach activities to enhance public understanding of the Court’s mandate, particularly in relation to the protection of human rights and the rule of law within the Community.
Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to sustained cooperation and enhanced institutional visibility in Sierra Leone.