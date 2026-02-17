The President of the ECCJ expressed appreciation for the warm reception and institutional support. He underscored the importance of strengthened communication and collaboration between the Community Court and the Representative Office, noting that both institutions form part of the same ECOWAS framework. He encouraged the integration of Court information materials into district outreach activities to enhance public understanding of the Court’s mandate, particularly in relation to the protection of human rights and the rule of law within the Community.

In his welcome address, the Resident Representative highlighted the Office’s nationwide sensitization efforts across 12 districts in Sierra Leone, aligned with ECOWAS Vision 2050 and the Community’s 50th Anniversary activities. He emphasized the importance of enhancing public awareness on the role of the three Arms of the Community Regional Governance Structure, including the Court, and ECOWAS institutions, while noting the need for careful handling of issues relating to Court judgments given their sensitive and political nature.

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.