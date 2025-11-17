From 12th to 14th of November 2025, the Energy and Mines Directorate organised a regional workshop in Accra, Ghana, to validate the preliminary feasibility study for the Regional Programme for the Electrification of 20,000 Villages in West Africa (PRODEL20000). This three-day workshop brought together experts from the ministries responsible for energy, national electricity companies and national electrification agencies of ECOWAS member states, as well as representatives from ECREEE and the consulting firm BNETD.

Participants examined all the elements necessary for the success of PRODEL20000: technical design and sizing, socio-economic impacts, investment needs, general guidelines and mechanisms for managing social and environmental impacts. An in-depth and constructive analysis was carried out for each component of the report, accompanied by the identification of gaps and practical recommendations to strengthen the study’s conclusions.

Opening the workshop, Dr Ismael Ackah, Technical Adviser to Ghana’s Minister of Energy and Green Transition, described PRODEL20000 as a flagship initiative that confirms the collective commitment to accelerating universal access to electricity in West Africa. He added that the project is a model of regional collaboration and emphasised that Ghana is particularly proud of the ECOWAS rural electrification component, which will help reduce inequalities between urban and rural areas.

Mr Arkadius Koumoin, Acting Head of the Conventional Energy Division, recalled that despite the region’s vast energy potential, millions of citizens, particularly in rural and peri-urban areas, still do not have access to reliable and affordable electricity. PRODEL20000 is designed as a major priority for the Commission in order to respond to the urgent need to electrify a large number of localities, either through grid extension or solar systems.

This initiative embodies ECOWAS’ shared vision for universal access to sustainable energy, also aiming to stimulate local entrepreneurship, improve health and education services, and create employment opportunities, particularly for women and young people. He concluded by stating that the completion of the feasibility study will enable ECOWAS to begin mobilising funding for the implementation of the project.