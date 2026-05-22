Following the official declaration of the 17th Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo on May 16, 2026, response efforts have intensified in Ituri province. MONUSCO has rapidly deployed its air assets to support the Congolese government and United Nations agencies involved in combating the disease.

Air bridge delivers critical emergency supplies

On May 17, approximately 5 tons of emergency medical supplies arrived in Bunia from Nairobi, Kenya, through a World Health Organization (WHO)-chartered flight. The cargo included:

personal protective equipment (PPE),

laboratory supplies,

medicines,

and tents for patient care.

In addition, four vehicles and two motorcycles were transported to Bunia from Goma (North Kivu) and Entebbe (Uganda), strengthening logistics on the ground.

On May 20, an additional 11 tons of Ebola response materials were delivered via MONUSCO flights from Kinshasa and Nairobi.

In just four days, nearly 30 20 tons of supplies have been airlifted to Bunia, highlighting the scale of the logistical response.

Comprehensive support beyond logistics

MONUSCO’s response extends beyond logistics. Peacekeepers — military, police, and civilian components — are actively conducting community awareness campaigns.

In Tchabi, in the Irumu territory (about 120 km from Bunia), dozens of residents were sensitized on May 18 about key preventive measures, including:

personal hygiene,

risks associated with bushmeat consumption.

On May 19, similar outreach efforts were conducted in Fataki, targeting internally displaced persons and local communities.

Using loudspeakers, teams emphasized: regular handwashing, proper use of protective equipment, recognition of Ebola symptoms.

These initiatives aim to enhance community preparedness, reduce panic, and protect vulnerable populations, in line with MONUSCO’s civilian protection mandate.

A concerning health situation

According to official data as of May 18, 2026:

457 suspected cases have been recorded in Ituri,

33 recent deaths, including 4 confirmed cases,

and a total of 131 deaths since the outbreak began.

At present, there is no specific treatment or vaccine available for this new Ebola strain.

Key preventive measures

Pending medical breakthroughs, health authorities urge communities to strictly adhere to preventive measures: