The Union of Persons Living with Disabilities in Eastern Equatoria have raised concerns about their rights not being adequately protected. To address the issue, the entity advocates for an awareness-raising drive to reduce discrimination and stigmatization.

“I am raising my voice on behalf of women with these difficulties. We want our government to do more to protect us from gender-based violence and unfair treatment,” said Susan Ifuho Galerio, Executive Director of the state’s Association of Visually Impaired Persons.

She made her appeal as the State Ministry of Gender, Child and Social Welfare, supported by the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) and other partners, marked the International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

In Eastern Equatoria State, only 1,247 persons with disabilities or special needs have been officially registered.

“Registration is far from complete in many parts of the state. We are facing logistical and other challenges and are not receiving sufficient support from the government to overcome them,” said William British Noah, Chairperson of the Union of Persons Living with Disabilities.

Muroga James Adris, representing the Adventist Development and Relief Agency, argued that this vulnerable group must be taken properly into account by local authorities.

“Persons living with disabilities have exactly the same rights as anyone else, which means that the relevant ministry has to create a line of budget to cater to their needs. Putting that in place will encourage partners to fill in any financial gaps the government may have,” he said.

Members of the state’s Legislative Assembly who attended the event pledged to investigate ways to better address the challenges of this important and vulnerable minority group.