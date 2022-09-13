The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Monday, 12th September 2022, inspected ongoing work on the Asikuma-Have stretch of the Eastern Corridor Road.

This project is part of the fifty-eight (58) road projects being constructed in the Volta region, out of which one hundred and twenty-nine (129) kilometers have been completed.

Engineer Oliver Acquah-Techie, Chief Executive Officer of First Sky Construction Limited, the contractors of the project, noted that construction of the road which was awarded in September 2021, and is progressing according to schedule.

Interacting with the President, the Volta Regional Director of the Ghana Highway Authority, Mr. Eric Dorsu said the 45-kilometre Asikuma-Have stretch is scheduled to be completed in September, 2023.

Touching on other projects on the Eastern corridor, he said “41-kilometres out of the 53-kilometres of the Have-Hohoe stretch which is being done by Greenhouse Construction has already been completed.”

He continued, “22-kilometre of the 30-kilometre Hohoe to Jasikan, and the entire 56-kilometre Jasikan-Dodo Pepeso section has also been completed and commissioned by the Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia last week. Work is steadily ongoing on the Nkwanta-Kpassa and the Oti-Damongo sections as well.”

The 696km stretch begins at Tema in the Greater Accra Region to Kulungugu in the Upper East Region. It is the shortest route linking the northern part of the country to the south.

Road Projects in Volta Region

Amongst the roads completed include 21-kilometres of asphaltic overlay of selected roads in Hohoe and Kpandu Municipalities. 15.6 kilometres of bitumen surfacing of Akwettey-Adaklu -Waya Road; 20 kilometres of Bitumen Surfacing of Yorkitikpo-Kpoviadzi-Trepe Road; and the upgrading of 9.7-kilometre Liati Agbonyira -Fodome Ahor Feeder Road.

The 175-metre bridge on the Agbenoxoe-Dafor Feeder Road, which links communities between Kpandu, Dafor to Nkonya, has been completed.

The Dualisation of Ho Main Road (10km) between Sokode Gbogame and Civic Centre, the first major dual carriageway in the Volta Regional Capital, is 85% and is scheduled for completion by the end of 2022.

Work on the 39.3km Asikuma Junction – Kpeve section of the Eastern Corridor Road is 26% complete and planned to be completed by December 2023. It is expected to be completed ahead of schedule. The contractor has also been instructed to work on the 6km gap between Kpeve and Have.

Government is also working towards the commencement of works on the Volivo Bridge and approach roads. Work is expected to commence by the first quarter 2023.

Tendering processes are also on-going for the 39.2km Dufor-Adidome-Asikuma Junction and the 23.9km Asutsuare Junction – Aveyime Roads, which will serve as approach roads to the Volivo Bridge. The project is to be funded by the African Development Bank, with work expected to commence by January 2023.