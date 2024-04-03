The East African Community (EAC) Secretariat is set to conduct a high-level sensitization mission at selected borders within the region aimed at reviewing the performance of the various One-Stop Border Posts (OSBPs).

Scheduled to commence on 9th April, 2024, the mission underscores the EAC's commitment to fostering cooperation, enhancing trade facilitation, and improving cross-border procedures.

The primary objective of the mission is to follow up on the performance of OSBPs, identify areas for improvement, and assess the implementation of agreed action plans. Through engagement with various stakeholders including Officers in Charge of the OSBPs; customs, immigration, standards, and port health officers; as well as representatives of other border agencies, cross-border traders, and local government authorities, the EAC Secretariat aims to address challenges and streamline processes at these critical facilities.

Selected borders and mission dates are as follows:

Nimule/Elegu, South Sudan side – 9th April, 2024 Mutukula/Mutukula, Uganda side – 12th April, 2024 Rusumo/Rusumo, Rwanda side – 15th April, 2024 Kobero/Kabanga, Burundi side – 16th April, 2024 Namanga/Namanga, Tanzania – 19th April, 2024

The mission will take place at the respective OSBPs ensuring comprehensive coverage and engagement.

The EAC Secretariat underscores the significance of continuous sensitization and capacity-building efforts at EAC borders. Similar missions are planned for other OSBPs in the months of June and July 2024, reaffirming the commitment to enhancing awareness and compliance with cross-border procedures.