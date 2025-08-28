Times are hard for many South Africans. Living costs are rising faster than salaries, leading many households to rely on credit to meet their financial needs. According to Finmark Trust (https://apo-opa.co/4679HVD), 75% of adults who borrowed in 2024 used the credit for essentials like food. This issue is particularly stark among low-income earners who often turn to costly micro-lenders and exploitative loan sharks.

But a new concept, earned wage access, provides a strong alternative, and digital technologies are making it simple for employers to offer this service.

The burden of low-income earners

Living expenses and debt burdens pressure some households, while others have sudden emergencies such as medical or vehicle bills. A shortfall of household savings often pushes people towards micro- and informal lenders.

These avenues dramatically increase the cost of lending, with legal lenders able to charge 5% interest monthly (https://apo-opa.co/4oNtKzI) as well as numerous administrative fees. Such arrangements can lead cash-strapped earners into deeper financial holes, isolating them from more palatable credit options.

While some can borrow against their salaries, it creates considerable work for employers who need to administer the loans, manage repayment processes, and avoid risks such as money laundering and bank account fraud.

"Corporates spend a lot of their time managing resources, so our teams are inundated with requests from either lending or trying to understand how to manage people's cash flow. We have many examples where people come through and see how they can access some portion of their money if they have a medical emergency or if they have some type of financial distress. They try their best to really fix that issue," says Jarred Deacon, Head of Growth at TymeBank ZA.

This is why TymeBank has partnered with Deel Local Payroll to provide early wage access (EWA), a financial empowerment service for businesses that offers a financial lifeline to their struggling employees.

EWA arrives in SA

EWA is not a standard credit service that loans money to individuals. Instead, an employee withdraws a portion of wages they have already earned that month, paid to a predesignated account or provided as vouchers through retailers such as Boxer stores.

"We empower the employee and give them the opportunity to access the money as they earn. Instead of waiting for the 25th, instead of waiting for your payday, you can draw down when you feel you are ready or when you need your money. So, we're empowering employees through ease of use," says Deacon.

The service first appeared in the early 2010s in the United States, and well over 7 million US workers used EWA in 2022 (https://apo-opa.co/4lNofyc) for $22 billion in transactions, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau report. EWA is very attractive, with a majority of employees expecting such payment flexibility from their employers. Today, major corporations, including Walmart and McDonald's, offer EWA.

The service is growing in South Africa, where TymeBank and Paymenow are leading the trend in collaboration with Deel Local Payroll's PaySpace platform.

"EWA is a modern fintech product. It uses automation and API integration to streamline the underlying processes, making access easy while taking care of regulatory requirements. By using a cloud-native payroll platform such as ours, financial institutions extend EWA services to businesses and their employees. It's fast, safe, and keeps overheads low," says Warren van Wyk, Director at Deel Local Payroll.

Responsible finance

Is it responsible to let employees access their salaries early? While this is a concern, most employees are using EWA wisely, only accessing relatively small portions of their wages.

According to Paymenow (https://apo-opa.co/3HUTp92), the average employee draws around 10% of their monthly wages ahead of paydays. Employers are also able to set a cap on withdrawals, typically between 25% and 30%.

EWA avoids lending conditions where fees and repayments can dramatically exceed the loaned amounts. The service also improves productivity and employee wellbeing, since many employees say that financial stress occupies their minds while working, and some spend several work hours focusing on personal finance issues.

Financial worries and lack of access to reasonable credit options are pushing many South Africans to the brink, heaping pressure on their jobs, their families, and their employers. Early wage access, powered by cloud-native digital fintech platforms, provides an alternative that employees can trust and employers can control.

"It's amazingly seamless," says Van Wyk. "In some examples, employees can access funds through USSD menus or apps on their phones, and the financial service provider handles most of the due diligence and compliance, not the employer. We've often heard that digital innovation can democratise finance for more South Africans. EWA is an excellent example of that promise in action."

For media queries please contact Victoria Lindsay:

victoria@innocomm.co.za

About Deel Local Payroll:

Deel Local Payroll, powered by PaySpace, revolutionises payroll management. It offers online, multi-country payroll and HR management for businesses from start-ups through to enterprise in over 40 African countries, the United Kingdom, the Middle East, and Brazil.

Cloud-native, Deel Local Payroll, is scalable, configurable, highly secure, and easy-to-use—delivering anytime, anywhere access. It features payroll automation, self-service features, automatic legislation and feature updates, customised reporting, and more.

Since 2024, Deel Local Payroll has been part of Deel, operating as an independent subsidiary, serving its customers through the PaySpace platform.