In recent years, Uganda has witnessed a wave of technological innovation. In a country where access to traditional infrastructure and services can be limited, technology is emerging as a powerful catalyst for change, offering solutions to longstanding socio-economic issues.

GITEX AFRICA, the continent’s largest tech and start-up event, taking place in Marrakech, Morocco from 29 - 31 May, will host a successful Ugandan startup that is proving that technology, along with a visionary mindset, is the perfect formula to meet the challenges facing the country’s automotive industry.

AutoFore (https://apo-opa.co/3K5OhME) is a leading automotive aftersales support platform, aimed at supporting the development of sustainable, environmentally friendly automotive businesses, while providing decent employment opportunities. With a stated aim of transforming mobility in Africa through technology and skilled labour, AutoFore’s innovative solutions are reshaping the industry.

One of the company’s flagship initiatives, Auto4, an online platform connecting car owners with automotive vendors, exemplifies the transformative potential of technology in addressing local challenges. Inspired by a lack of reliable spare parts, service centres, and technical support for used imported vehicles in Uganda, Auto4 streamlines the process of sourcing quality replacement parts and accessing dependable auto repair centres, thus ensuring efficient and safe vehicle maintenance.

“Launching AutoFore in Uganda was informed by several factors. Firstly, Uganda's automotive market presented a significant opportunity for innovation and improvement, particularly given the high percentage of used imported vehicles and the challenges associated with maintaining them. Secondly, as a local startup, we were passionate about making a positive impact in our community and contributing to the development of sustainable automotive businesses that provide meaningful employment opportunities,” said AutoFore CEO and Founder, Agatha Nambuya.

As AutoFore gears up to participate for the first time as an exhibitor at GITEX AFRICA, their expectations are high. “In addition to showcasing our flagship product, Auto4, we’re looking forward to connecting with stakeholders within the African tech ecosystem, and exploring opportunities for growth, expansion, and collaboration. We’re excited about the potential of the event to accelerate our business and contribute to the advancement of the African automotive industry,” added Nambuya.

Looking ahead, Uganda's startup scene offers opportunities across various sectors, with immense potential to build on its 2022 total funding of almost US$25.76 million (https://apo-opa.co/3wC0PIF). Trends such as technology adoption, fintech innovation, e-commerce expansion, renewable energy, and healthcare advancement present fertile ground for entrepreneurs to make a meaningful impact.

In addition, not only is AutoFore offering technology-driven solutions and fostering sustainability; it is also creating employment opportunities within the automotive sector.

“We’re proud of the fact that our platform creates opportunities for employment and entrepreneurship within the industry,” said Nambuya. “We are currently working with 200 vendors and over 1,000 mechanics. By connecting car owners with local service centres and vendors, we support the growth of small businesses and create jobs for mechanics, technicians, and other automotive professionals. This not only contributes to economic development but also fosters skills development and capacity building within the local community.”

However, navigating funding and investment opportunities remains a daunting challenge for startups in Uganda. Limited access to capital and a lack of investor awareness about the potential of startups hinder the growth and scalability of innovative ventures. AutoFore’s journey underscores the importance of networking, pitching, and relationship building in securing funding and overcoming these obstacles. Having a presence at GITEX AFRICA, the continent’s largest showcase of startups, with exposure to the most influential players and investors in the global startup ecosystem, is invaluable.

Bolstering Uganda’s presence at GITEX AFRICA 2024 even further, and demonstrating the esteem in which the country’s technological progress is held, is the country’s Honourable Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Monica Musenero Masanza, who will be speaking at the GITEX AFRICA Digital Summit.

Under the High Patronage of His Majesty King Mohammed VI of the Kingdom of Morocco, GITEX AFRICA is held under the authority of the Moroccan Ministry of Digital Transition and Administration Reform, supported by the Ministry of Health&Social Protection, and hosted by the Digital Development Agency. The 2nd blockbuster edition, organised by KAOUN International, follows its pioneering debut in 2023.

