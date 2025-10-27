His Excellency Dr. Mathew Antonio Patrick Herminie sworn in as the sixth President of the Republic of Seychelles during a momentous national ceremony held at Unity Stadium, Sunday Evening. The event marked a historic milestone in the nation’s democratic journey and drew an enthusiastic gathering of citizens from Mahé, Praslin, and La Digue, alongside foreign dignitaries and local leaders. Outgoing President Mr. Wavel Ramkalawan was amongst the attendees, bearing witness to the peaceful transition of power that continues to distinguish Seychelles as a model of democracy in the region.

During the ceremony, President Herminie took the Oath of Allegiance to the Constitution of Seychelles and the Presidential Oath before the Honorable Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Rony Govinden, in accordance with Article 57 of the Constitution.

In his inaugural address, President Herminie outlined an ambitious and inclusive vision rooted in social justice, equal opportunity, and national unity. He reaffirmed his administration’s guiding philosophy, “For the many, not the few” and pledged to build a compassionate and equitable society where no Seychellois is left behind. Emphasizing the eradication of poverty and the upholding of human dignity, he called for a collective renewal of faith in the nation’s capacity for progress and shared prosperity.

Launching his administration’s “My First 100 Days” action plan, President Herminie emphasized immediate priorities designed to deliver tangible improvements in the lives of citizens. “Not every measure can be implemented on day one,” he stated, “but from this very first day, we will begin the work—hard work, guided by intelligence.” The plan will focus on high-impact areas that address the most pressing needs of Seychellois families.

In a moving appeal to the national spirit, President Herminie shared what he described as his “Seychellois Creole dream” a vision of a nation where unity is strength, dignity is a way of life, and justice is a daily reality. He invoked the symbolism of Unity Stadium, noting that its name reflected his central mission to bring the people of Seychelles together in a shared purpose grounded in the richness of Creole culture and identity.

Addressing the youth, President Herminie declared that his administration would not merely speak about young people but govern alongside them. He urged Seychellois youth to take their rightful place at the forefront of science, technology, innovation, and artificial intelligence, calling them not the future waiting in the wings, but “here, at the centre of our development.”

The President also called for a renewed sense of shared responsibility and active citizenship, reminding the nation of its democratic duty: “Do not only ask what Seychelles can do for you, but also ask what you can do for Seychelles.” He commended the Seychellois people for their steadfast commitment to peace and democracy, and urged every citizen to contribute to the building of a fairer, stronger, and more united nation.

Affirming his commitment to safeguarding the nation’s independence, President Herminie pledged to defend Seychelles’ sovereignty with clarity and courage. “Seychelles for Seychellois,” he proclaimed, reaffirming that while the country will engage openly and constructively with the world, it will do so from a position of dignity and self-respect.

To the international community, President Herminie extended a sincere hand of friendship, solidarity, and mutual respect. He emphasized his government’s commitment to partnerships founded on fairness and reciprocity, encompassing trade, investment, commerce, and the exchange of knowledge. “We remain friends to all and enemies to none,” he said, underscoring the nation’s long-standing principle of peaceful and cooperative diplomacy.

The ceremony also featured blessings offered by religious leaders, cultural performances, and musical tributes celebrating the diversity and unity of the Seychellois people. Following the oath-taking, President Herminie received his first presidential salute from the Guard of Honour, the presidential standard was raised, and a 21-gun salute echoed across the stadium, heralding the dawn of a new era.

As Seychelles approaches the 50th anniversary of its independence, the inauguration of President Herminie marks the beginning of a renewed national chapter, defined by unity, dignity, and the shared pursuit of prosperity for all Seychellois.