On Tuesday 25 October 2022, a donation was made at the premises of the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) of the Ghana Police Service. During this ceremony, the French Embassy donated a high-intensity inverter to ensure the protection of a chromatograph, technical equipment for the operation of this apparatus, as well as materials for the preparation and packaging of seals.

The purpose of the donation is to enable the laboratory to operate the equipment used for the analysis of narcotics products and the preparation of the final seals. In Ghana, only the FSL experts are authorised to take the samples necessary for the judicial prosecution of drug offences, which is subject to the analysis of the product by the forensic laboratory as evidence recognised by the Court.

This equipment, worth 7,510 euros, is part of the MILDECA project (Mission Interministérielle de Lutte contre les Drogues Et les Conduits Addictives), entitled "Reinforcement of the operational capacities of agencies in charge of the fight against drug trafficking in the countries of the Gulf of Guinea arc - support for operational cooperation". They were handed over by the Internal Security Attaché Gilles SOULIE on the occasion of his visit to Ghana, in the presence of the Director of the Forensic Science Laboratory Mercy Agyepong, and executives from the Criminal Investigation Department to which the laboratory belongs.

The EU-funded forensic laboratory in Accra is one of the most modern and functional in West Africa.

The Director of the Laboratory warmly thanked the French Embassy and the ISS delegation for its long-standing support to the Accra laboratory.