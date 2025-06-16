H.E. Dr. Musalia Mudavadi, EGH, Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, represented President William Samoei Ruto at 13th Kultaranta Talks held on 16–17 June 2025 in Naantali, Finland. Hosted by President Alexander Stubb, this year’s talks focused on “The Changing World Order – Old Meets New,” convening global leaders to address shifting power dynamics and international cooperation.

Kenya participated in the high-level panel “Accumulation of Shocks at the Global Level – What the West Should Understand,” moderated by Fareed Zakaria. Dr. Mudavadi addressed the rising fragmentation of the global system, noting that multilateral diplomacy is weakening as nationalism and unilateralism grow. He highlighted how regional disruptions, particularly in Africa, now have undeniable global implications.

He underscored the continent’s complex duality—persistent conflict affecting nearly 500 million people, alongside the growing momentum of African agency. Dr. Mudavadi called for Africa’s full representation in global institutions, especially the UN Security Council, where it remains the only region without a permanent seat. Citing Africa’s young and growing population, he stated: “Make space—the future is African.”

On the sidelines of the Talks, Dr. Mudavadi met with Finland’s Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen to review bilateral progress, building on the May 2025 State Visit of President Stubb to Kenya. The two countries reaffirmed cooperation in peace mediation, education, climate action, and trade. Kenya acknowledged Finland’s developmental support—particularly through Finn fund—in areas such as health, renewable energy, and digital infrastructure.

Dr. Mudavadi called for deeper collaboration in conflict resolution, including support for Kenya’s initiative to develop a treaty on international mediation. Kenya also sought Finland’s endorsement of Nairobi as the host of the Global Plastics Treaty Secretariat, strengthening global environmental governance.

As global uncertainties mount, the Kenya-Finland partnership demonstrates the value of principled diplomacy and inclusive dialogue. Kenya’s voice at Kultaranta signalled Africa’s growing influence in shaping a more just, peaceful, and cooperative global order.