Approximately 20 participants drawn from various East African Community (EAC) countries are set to take part in the inaugural cohort of the Diploma in International Trade for Trade Promotion Organisations (TPOs) in the region.

The International Trade Centre (ITC), in collaboration with the Chartered Institute of Export and International Trade (CIOE&IT) recently launched the Diploma in International Trade for TPOs with the EAC with support from the European Union (EU) through the EU-EAC Market Access Upgrade Programme (MARKUP II).

This flagship programme, running under MARKUP II from 2023 to 2027, is designed to strengthen the capacity of TPOs across the EAC to better serve micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) and unlock new opportunities for sustainable intra-African and EU-Africa trade.

The course will provide cutting-edge knowledge and tools to enhance export competitiveness, boost employment, and ultimately improve livelihoods across the region.

Miyoba Lubemba, Senior Programme Officer at the International Trade Centre underlined the importance of this milestone: “Trade is one of the most powerful drivers of inclusive growth and opportunity. By investing in the skills of trade promotion professionals across the East African Community, we are directly strengthening the backbone of MSMEs who fuel our economies. This diploma is more than a learning journey — it is a catalyst for transformation, jobs, and a more connected, competitive Africa.”

The Diploma in International Trade represents a bold step towards building stronger institutions that can guide businesses to compete effectively in regional and global markets. By equipping TPOs with the right expertise, the programme contributes directly to the EAC’s economic growth agenda and supports the vision of deeper regional integration and sustainable trade partnerships.

The launch marks not only an educational milestone, but also a strategic investment in the future of trade one where African businesses thrive, markets expand, and prosperity is shared more widely across the region.

About the SME Trade Academy

The SME Trade Academy is the online learning platform of the International Trade Centre. It offers over 100 online courses on trade and trade-related topics. Currently, the e-learning platform has recorded over 600,000 individual enrolments in its courses and issued over 90,000 certificates of completion.

The courses are designed for entrepreneurs, business-support organizations, government agencies, students, and trade professionals looking to expand their knowledge.