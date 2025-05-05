Digital Afrique Telecom (DAT) (www.DigitalAfriqueTelecom.com), a leading digital solutions provider in West Africa, today announced a strategic partnership with IDCanopy, Europe’s trusted compliance and identity verification platform, to deliver cutting-edge Know Your Customer (KYC) and Know Your Business (KYB) services fully compliant with the latest regulations from the Central Bank of West African States (BCEAO).

This collaboration combines DAT’s deep regional expertise with IDCanopy’s globally recognized compliance technology, empowering banks, fintechs, microfinance institutions, and other financial entities in the UEMOA region to meet stringent BCEAO requirements for anti-money laundering (AML), counter-terrorism financing (CFT), and customer due diligence (CDD).

The DAT-IDCanopy solution ensures end-to-end compliance with BCEAO’s Instruction No. 001-03-2025, which mandates robust internal controls for AML/CFT. The platform integrates real-time sanction and Politically Exposed Person (PEP) screening, transaction monitoring, and audit trails to meet regulatory reporting standards. Additionally, the partnership emphasizes lifetime compliance by continuously monitoring Ultimate Beneficial Owners (UBOs), directors, and supply chains, ensuring institutions adapt to evolving risks and regulatory updates.

Leveraging AI-powered document verification, biometric authentication, and government-issued eID integration, the solution automates customer and business onboarding while minimizing manual intervention. This reduces processing times and fraud risks. The inclusion of legally binding Qualified Electronic Signatures (QES), compliant with eIDAS and ZertES standards, further enhances security and operational efficiency, enabling institutions to execute contracts and approvals digitally with full legal validity.

Designed for the UEMOA region, the solution addresses local regulatory priorities while supporting cross-border transactions through IDCanopy’s universal KYC instruments. Financial institutions gain access to a hybrid framework that combines region-specific due diligence with global best practices, ensuring seamless compliance for both domestic and international operations.

The partnership directly responds to BCEAO’s heightened focus on combating financial crime. Key priorities include enhanced due diligence for PEPs, mandatory reporting of suspicious transactions within 24 hours, and annual audits of internal control systems. The solution also supports BCEAO’s push for secure digital identity verification, offering remote onboarding tools that meet stringent authentication requirements without compromising accessibility.

Simplice Anoh, CEO of DAT, stated, “In a rapidly digitizing economy, trust and compliance are non-negotiable. By integrating IDCanopy’s proven technology, we empower West African financial institutions to onboard customers faster while fully meeting BCEAO’s rigorous standards. This partnership underscores our commitment to driving financial inclusion without compromising security.”

IDCanopy Founder and CEO, Bernhard Reiterer added, “Our collaboration with DAT bridges European compliance excellence with West Africa’s unique regulatory landscape. Together, we’re setting a new benchmark for secure, scalable KYC solutions that combat financial crime and foster economic growth.”

About Digital Afrique Telecom (DAT):

Digital Afrique Telecom (DAT) is a pan-African mobile technology company leader in digital transformation, offering telecom, fintech, and regulatory compliance solutions across the UEMOA region. Present in over 20 African countries, DAT is specialised in development, aggregation, hosting and sales of mobile content and solutions. Working with key industry players such as Airtel, MTN and Orange, DAT can access over 40 mobile operators based in Africa and more than 110 million subscribers of mobile services. DAT provide smart, reliable and bespoke mobile technology services for mobile operators in various industries such as health, education and financial services.

www.DigitalAfriqueTelecom.com

About IDCanopy:

IDCanopy, headquartered in Vienna, Austria, is a market leader in compliant customer onboarding, providing integrated KYC/KYB, eSigning, and AML solutions trusted by banks, insurers, and governments globally.