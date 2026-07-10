The Diamond Walk at Sandton City (www.SandtonCity.com) in Johannesburg is Africa’s most iconic luxury shopping destination, attracting discerning shoppers from across the continent, with South Africa being such a convenient travel destination for luxury shopping. Known for bringing together many of the world’s most prestigious brands, several of which are the only boutiques of their kind in the country, the Diamond Walk offers an exclusive and effortlessly world-class experience.

For many visitors, it is not only about access to global names, but about how these brands are experienced. Personal shopping, bespoke services and carefully curated store environments ensure that each visit is an experience, setting the Diamond Walk apart as a destination in its own right.

A concentration of global luxury power houses

The strength of the Diamond Walk lies in its exceptional line-up of internationally recognised maisons. Shoppers move between opulent boutiques such as Alexander McQueen, Amiri, Balmain, Burberry, Cartier, Dolce&Gabbana, Ferragamo, Giorgio Armani, Gucci, Jimmy Choo, Louis Vuitton, Tod’s, Versace and the newly renovated Zegna.

The appeal goes well beyond access to these luxury names. Many of the boutiques offer in-store style consultations, bespoke tailoring and personalisation, elevating each purchase into a considered, high-end shopping experience. From luxury timepieces at Breitling, IWC, Patek Philippe and the new Rolex boutique, to the highly sought after ranges sold at Coach, local luxury brand MaXhosa, Montblanc, Yawa and Skins, the Diamond Walk caters to every facet of a luxury lifestyle, bringing together heritage craftsmanship, exclusivity and contemporary design in one address.

Luxurious new names and renewed spaces

The Diamond Walk recently welcomed Africa’s first stand-alone Rolex boutique. This exciting arrival adds further affluence to the Diamond Walk’s watch and jewellery category, attracting collectors who cherish the prestige of this world-renowned brand.

At the same time, the centre’s established brands continue to refine their presence, to stay at the forefront of global positioning. Salvatore Ferragamo has reopened following a recent renovation, while Ermenegilda Zegna has introduced an updated new-look store environment. Plus, the iconic Tory Burch will soon be opening a boutique housing timeless and versatile items, reflecting the brand’s passion for travel, colour and distinctive details. These changes ensure that the experience remains in line with what international luxury shoppers expect.

A broader luxury offering at Sandton City

Beyond the Diamond Walk, Sandton City has recently welcomed new international brands into the centre. Recent arrivals include Kate Spade, one of only two stores in South Africa, and Marc Jacobs. Plus, FIFA formal wear outfitter Boggi Milano will be opening soon. Situated close to the Diamond Walk, these stores reinforce Sandton City’s standing as the country’s most extensive shopping destination, with over 300 stores.

With its established line-up of global houses, continued investment from leading brands and the intentional introduction of new names, the Diamond Walk remains the place where luxury retail in Africa is experienced at its highest level.

For regular updates go to www.SandtonCity.com or follow Sandton City on social media @sandtoncitymall.

ABOUT SANDTON CITY:

Sandton City Shopping Centre is renowned amongst both local and international visitors as one of Africa’s leading retail destinations. With an impressive retail, office and leisure space ranking as South Africa’s top performing retail destination in terms of trading density, Sandton City has an effective tenant leasing strategy and a low vacancy level. The shopping centre is home to over 300 of the most exciting local and international brands and presents you with a world of luxury in the exclusive Diamond Walk.

Sandton City is a green-star rated by the Green Building Council of South Africa. This is the first super-regional shopping centre on the African continent to achieve such a prestigious rating, representing world leadership in environmentally sustainable operational efficiencies.

Adjacent to world-class hotels and mega corporate headquarters, winning multiple Best Shopping Mall awards each year, Sandton City continues to be a leader in mixed-use properties.

Sandton City is co-owned by Liberty (which is wholly owned by the Standard Bank Group) and Pareto Limited. L2D performs the asset management function and the property management services are done by Excellerate JHI Retail.

For more information, please visit either www.SandtonCity.com, www.Pareto.co.za.