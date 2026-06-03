DHL Group (https://Group.DHL.com) has launched the DHL Academy of Humanitarian Logistics (DAHL), a global capacity-building program designed to scale practical, accessible and locally relevant logistics capability for humanitarian actors.

Delivered as part of DHL Group’s broader corporate citizenship initiative, GoHelp, the program is being introduced in Sub-Saharan Africa with a launch event in Johannesburg, bringing together humanitarian organizations for an in-person session focused on core logistics disciplines, including customs, dangerous goods handling, packaging and safety.

DAHL converts DHL’s logistics expertise into practical, pro bono training for nonprofit organizations, with a particular focus on local and regional responders. The program is designed to help humanitarian organizations strengthen operational readiness, reduce delays and improve the efficiency of aid delivery before emergencies occur.

“Humanitarian needs are becoming more complex and more frequent, driven by a combination of climate-related events, protracted crises and evolving risk environments,” said Christoph Selig, Vice President Sustainability Communications and Programs at DHL Group. “At the same time, the humanitarian system is shifting toward more anticipatory approaches and stronger local ownership. In this context, logistics plays a central role in enabling aid to move efficiently and reach those who need it most. With the DHL Academy of Humanitarian Logistics, we are building on our experience in disaster response and preparedness to strengthen practical capabilities across the sector and support more effective, locally driven operations.”

DAHL is the third pillar of DHL Group’s GoHelp program, which has supported disaster response and preparedness efforts worldwide for more than 20 years. These include Disaster Response Teams, which deploy trained DHL experts to support logistics operations in the immediate aftermath of disasters, and the Get Airports Ready for Disaster initiative, which strengthens airport preparedness in high-risk regions. DAHL builds on this foundation by enabling humanitarian organizations to manage logistics more independently and efficiently.

The program has already been piloted globally, with more than 650 participants from over 80 NGOs trained across multiple sessions. Feedback shows that 96% of participants rated the training as valuable, underlining the demand for practical, real-world logistics expertise within the humanitarian sector.

In Sub-Saharan Africa, the rollout of DAHL will include a series of training sessions across multiple countries in 2026, including South Africa, Kenya, Zambia, Malawi, Ghana, and Nigeria. The program is designed to address the region’s growing need for logistics capacity in the face of increasing humanitarian challenges.

“Sub-Saharan Africa presents both significant logistical challenges and some of the most resourceful and adaptive response environments,” said George Wood, Director Customer Operations Sub-Saharan Africa at DHL Express and active DHL GoHelp volunteer. “We consistently see how local humanitarian organisations innovate and respond under pressure, often with limited resources. By further equipping these organizations with practical, hands-on logistics knowledge, we can help strengthen preparedness and improve the efficiency of response operations on the ground.”

DAHL offers a flexible learning model that includes in-person workshops, virtual sessions, warehouse assessments, and e-learning modules. All training is delivered by experienced DHL logisticians and provided free of charge, ensuring accessibility for humanitarian organizations regardless of size or resources.

The launch of the academy in Johannesburg marks an important step in scaling the program globally and reinforces DHL Group’s commitment to connecting people and improving lives through its logistics expertise.

Media Contact:

Jenna Rosmarin,

Manager, Communications, Africa

Phone: +27 75 093 7286

E-mail: jenna.rosmarin@dhl.com

About DHL Group:

DHL Group is the world’s leading logistics company. The Group connects people and markets and is an enabler of global trade. It aspires to be the first choice for customers, employees, investors and green logistics worldwide. To this end, DHL Group is focusing on accelerating sustainable growth in its profitable core logistics businesses and Group growth initiatives. The Group contributes to the world through sustainable business practices, corporate citizenship, and environmental activities. By the year 2050, DHL Group aims to achieve net-zero emissions logistics.​

DHL Group is home to two strong brands: DHL offers a comprehensive range of parcel, express, freight transport, and supply chain management services as well as e-commerce logistics solutions. Deutsche Post is the largest postal service provider in Europe and the market leader in the German mail market. DHL Group employs approximately 584,000 people in over 220 countries and territories worldwide. The Group generated revenues of approximately 82.9 billion Euros in 2025.

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On the internet: www.Group.DHL.com/press

About DHL Group’s GoHelp program:

GoHelp is the DHL Group’s global disaster management and preparedness initiative, focused on supporting communities before, during and after emergencies. It is delivered as part of DHL Group’s corporate citizenship commitment and leverages the company’s core logistics expertise for humanitarian purposes.

GoHelp is built on three pillars: Disaster Response Teams (DRT), which deploy DHL logistics experts to support airport operations in disaster zones; the Get Airports Ready for Disaster (GARD) program, which has strengthened airport preparedness in high-risk regions since 2009; and the DHL Academy of Humanitarian Logistics (DAHL), launched in 2025 to provide practical logistics training for humanitarian organisations.

Over the past two decades, GoHelp has supported 77 disaster deployments globally and handled more than 70,000 tons of humanitarian aid. More than 1,000 trained DRT volunteers are available to deploy within 72 hours of a disaster. Through GARD, approximately 2,000 airport personnel have been trained, and 60 airports in 30 countries have been prepared to better manage emergency situations. The program operates through regional hubs in Singapore, Panama, Dubai, Johannesburg and Bonn, and is delivered in close collaboration with key international partners, including the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UN OCHA), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the World Food Programme (WFP), and the International Organization for Migration (IOM).