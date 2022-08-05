HE Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Sudan Ali Al-Sadiq received Thursday a written message from HE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, pertaining to bilateral relations and ways to support and develop them.

The message was handed over by HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Sudan Abdulrahman bin Ali Al Kubaisi during a meeting today with HE the Sudanese Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs.