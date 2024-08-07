The Deputy Minister of the Department of International Relations and Cooperation, Mr Alvin Botes, met representatives of the German Bundestag on Wednesday, 7 August 2024, in Pretoria.

The meeting with Mr Nils Schmid, Spokesperson on Foreign Affairs for the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the Bundestag, and Ms Bettina Lugk, Deputy Spokesperson on Foreign Affairs for the SDP in the Bundestag, took place in the context of the two countries’ endeavour to forge closer political, diplomatic, economic and trade ties.

The SDP is the largest party in Germany’s governing coalition and a member of eleven of the sixteen State (Provincial) Governments in Germany.

The meeting presented an opportunity for the two sides to discuss important geopolitical issues.

In addition to meeting the Deputy Minister, Mr Schmid and Ms Lugk will also meet with Members of Parliament, think tanks, trade unions, political parties, German companies, the Ghoethe Institute, the GIZ (Germany’s development agency) and KfW (Germany’s development bank).

South Africa maintains a substantial and diverse relationship with Germany. Germany is one of South Africa’s most important strategic partners and is the second-largest market for South African exports, the third-largest source of overseas tourists, a major investor and development partner. The German Government views South Africa as a “global development partner” with which it seeks close coordination in international bodies such as the United Nations and the World Bank. Germany is a leading investor in the South African economy, with approximately 600 German companies represented in South Africa.

Bilateral development cooperation focuses on energy and climate change (green economy), good governance and public administration, HIV/AIDS prevention and vocational training.