This Preparation Programme, initiated by the Department of South Asian, Middle East and African Affairs, was held for the first time this year for Thai students going to study in Morocco. The objectives of the programme is to help equip them with necessary daily living skills with general information about the Kingdom of Morocco, basic conversations in Arabic and French, as well as guidelines on adapting into Moroccan cultures and ways of life, provided by resourceful and experienced speakers. The Government of the Kingdom of Morocco has awarded Bachelors’ degree scholarships to Thai students since 1994. For the 2024 - 2025 Academic Year, 7 Thai scholars are awarded.

On 28 August 2024, Ms. Wanalee Lohpechra, Deputy Director-General of the Department of South Asian, Middle East and African Affairs, presided over the opening of the Preparation Programme for Thai students awarded scholarships from the Kingdom of Morocco and on their ways to start their studies in Morocco. The programme was held during 28 - 30 August 2024 at Nouvo City Hotel, Bangkok. Also present were representatives from the Embassy of the Kingdom of Morocco in Thailand and the Bureau of International Cooperation, Ministry of Education of Thailand. The Ambassador of the Kingdom of Thailand to the Kingdom of Morocco also delivered his congratulatory remarks through video conference system followed by a briefing by an officer of the Embassy.

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.