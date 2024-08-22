Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Finland


At its session on 22 August, the Government appointed a Deputy Director General to the Department for Africa, the Middle East and Latin America.

The Government appointed Counsellor for Foreign Affairs Helena Airaksinen to serve as Deputy Director General for a fixed term from 1 September 2024 to 31 August 2026.

Airaksinen has served as Deputy Director General since 2020. Her previous positions include Head of Mission in Addis Abeba and Director of Unit at the Department for Africa and the Middle East.

Airaksinen joined the Ministry for Foreign Affairs in 1990. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in agriculture and forestry.

