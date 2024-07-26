Today, the Council imposed restrictive measures on nine individuals and one entity responsible for acts that constitute serious human rights violations and abuses in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), and for sustaining the armed conflict, instability and insecurity in the Eastern DRC.

The EU listed two leaders of the March 23 Movement/Congolese Revolutionary Army (M23/ARC), a non-governmental armed group operating in the Eastern DRC, namely its executive secretary, Benjamin Mbonimpa, and Brigadier-General Justin Gacheri Musanga.

Today's listings also include the deputy Commander Pierre Celestin Rurakabijem and Commander Gustave Kubwayo of the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda - Forces Combattantes Abacunguzi (FDLR-FOCA).

Both M23/ARC and FDLR-FOCA sustain the armed conflict, instability and insecurity in the DRC, in particular through inciting violence. In addition, they are responsible for serious human rights abuses, including killings, sexual violence and attacks on civilians, as well as child recruitment.

The EU also listed a Commander of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), Amigo Kiribige, due to the extreme level of violence against civilians carried by this armed group.

The spokesperson and a commander of Collectif des Mouvements pour le Changement-Forces de Défense du Peuple’ (CMC-FDP), an armed group active in Eastern DRC and part of the so-called ‘Wazalendo’ or ‘Volontaires pour la Défense de la Patrie’ (VDP) were also sanctioned. VDP combatants are systematically engaged in kidnappings for ransom, arbitrary detentions and executions, the use of child combatants, illegal taxes and logging.

Colonel Augustin Migabo of the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) is also listed.

Finally, the Alliance Fleuve Congo (AFC), a politico-military movement created in Kenya but operating in Eastern DRC and openly associated with several non-governmental armed groups, including March 23 Movement/Congolese Revolutionary Army (M23/ARC) is the sanctioned entity, as well as its political leader, Corneille Nangaa Yobeluo.

Altogether, EU restrictive measures related to human rights violations and electoral obstruction in the DRC now apply to a total of 31 individuals and one entity. Those designated are subject to a travel ban and an asset freeze. Furthermore, EU citizens and companies are forbidden from making funds available to them.

The relevant legal acts have been published in the Official Journal of the EU.