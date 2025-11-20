The inaugural Gaborone Democracy Lab, jointly hosted by the Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung (FES) Botswana and Afrobarometer (www.Afrobarometer.org), has launched a continent-wide dialogue on how democratic institutions can be renewed to deliver dignity, inclusion, and social justice for all citizens.

Held under the banner “Democratic Institutions Must Deliver Again,” the two-day gathering brought together 50 policy makers, activists, and experts from across more than 20 African countries. The lab’s discussions focused on three key pathways for building democratic institutions that work for people – pathways recognised as critical not only for Botswana, but for Southern Africa and the wider continent.

Strengthening local-level decision making

Participants emphasised the need for citizens to be directly involved in political decisions at the community level. Decentralised and participatory structures were identified as essential for rebuilding public trust, improving accountability, and ensuring that public services respond to real needs. This shift mirrors growing demands for meaningful local governance across Africa.

Channelling “Gen Z” activism into organised participation

With Africa’s youth driving protest movements and civic action from Cape Town to Nairobi, the lab explored how this energy can be transformed into structured engagement. Delegates highlighted the need for leadership pathways, long-term organising, and political inclusion to ensure young people shape – rather than sit outside – democratic institutions.

Embedding ubuntu in democratic reform

With its principles of solidarity, dignity, and collective responsibility, ubuntu emerged as a powerful, culturally grounded framework for reshaping African governance. Participants underscored its relevance to the continent as countries seek people-centred systems that reduce inequality and strengthen social cohesion.

The Vice President of the Republic of Botswana Hon. Ndaba Gaolathe emphasised the importance of building citizen-centred institutions and systems that outlast today’s leaders. “If democracy is to mean anything,” he said, “it must endure beyond applause. It must survive beyond the headlines. It must live in the daily experience of justice and dignity.”

A defining feature of the Gaborone Democracy Lab is its unique format. Unlike traditional conferences, it brings together policy makers, youth leaders, trade unions, civil society, academics, data experts, and political actors in one experimental space. This “democracy laboratory” encourages creativity, cross-sector collaboration, and consensus building, offering a model that could inspire democratic innovation across the continent.

Afrobarometer’s Surveys Director Boniface Dulani noted that while trust in institutions may be declining, citizens across Africa remain committed to democracy and continue to demand accountability and inclusion.

Henrik Maihack, Head of FES Africa, stressed the importance of global cooperation among democratic actors to counter rising threats and build more resilient institutions.

The Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung (FES) is Germany’s oldest political foundation, promoting social democracy and international cooperation in more than 100 countries. For over half a century, FES has been a cornerstone of Botswana’s democratic development. Invited by President Sir Seretse Khama in the early 1970s, FES officially opened its Gaborone office in 1973. Since then, FES has served as a partner, working with the pillars of democracy: the marginalised, workers, youth, and women.

Building on this legacy, the FES Botswana office has been officially designated as the FES Democracy Hub Africa in 2025 – the central focal point for Africa-wide initiatives on youth political engagement, party dialogue, and democratic development.

Afrobarometer (AB) is a trusted source of high-quality data and analysis on what Africans are thinking. With an unmatched track record of 430,000+ interviews in 45 countries, representing the views of more than 75% of the African population, AB is leading the charge to bridge the continent's data gap.

