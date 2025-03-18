Ghana has made great strides in ensuring healthcare services are available to its citizens. However, access alone is not enough—quality matters just as much. To bridge this gap, the Ghana Health Service (GHS), with support from the World Health Organization (WHO) and funding from the UK Foreign, Commonwealth&Development Office (UKFCDO), launched the Quality of Care (QoC) assessment as part of the Harmonized Health Facility Assessment (HHFA).

The QoC module moves beyond conventional facility audits, employing a data-driven approach to measure adherence to standard care protocols. This initiative ensures that Universal Health Coverage (UHC) is not just about availability but also about delivering high-quality services that improve patient outcomes.

In February 2025, key stakeholders—including the Ministry of Health, WHO, the World Bank, and UKFCDO—convened to refine data collection tools and align them with national healthcare priorities. Speaking at the training, Dominic Kwabena Atweam, WHO Ghana’s Strategic Health Information Officer, emphasized the importance of accurate data, stating, "This training ensures that Ghana’s health data meets international standards, making it comparable and actionable".

Dr. Winfred K. Ofosu, Eastern Regional Director of Health Services, emphasized the importance of collaboration in ensuring the success of the QoC module. "The data we generate will inform critical policy decisions that enhance healthcare service delivery nationwide", he said.

Similarly, Dr. Nana Ayegua Hagan of the World Bank underscored the significance of reliable data, noting that Ghana’s HHFA has set a precedent for other nations. “For us, reliable data is key. Ghana’s HHFA has set a precedent for other nations, and this phase on Quality of Care will deepen our understanding of service delivery gaps”, she said.

To execute the QoC assessment effectively, Ghana’s HHFA team adopted a rigorous methodology, including a mix of census and random sampling to capture data from diverse healthcare facilities. WHO also supported training for data managers and adapted its standardized questionnaires to reflect Ghana’s unique healthcare landscape. Dr. Akwesi Amponsah Abrompah, Medical Superintendent of Dawurapong Polyclinic, highlighted the initiative’s impact: “This training has been a game-changer for us at the facility level. By strengthening our ability to assess and document quality of care, we are ensuring better patient outcomes”.

Dominic Farrell, Health Advisor to the UKFCDO Ghana Country Office, reaffirmed UKFCDO’s commitment to supporting evidence-based policymaking. “The Quality of Care record review assessment findings will be instrumental in shaping Ghana’s National Healthcare Quality Strategy. The insights gained from this module will ensure targeted interventions to improve service quality and equity", he said.

As Ghana moves forward, the integration of QoC assessments into its national health framework marks a milestone achievement. With continued collaboration from national and international partners, the country is demonstrating that data-driven decision-making is key to a resilient, equitable, and patient-centered healthcare system.