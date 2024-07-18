By Alex Bouaziz, Deel (www.Deel.com) CEO and cofounder.

Over the past few years, running a global HR function has become increasingly complex: HR leaders are expected to keep up with ever-changing local hiring and payroll laws, create global performance management programs, and coordinate the challenging onboarding and hardware logistics with their global IT partners.

The HR&IT Problem

We’re here to help HR and IT leaders consolidate their tools and worry about one less thing. That’s why we’re acquiring Hofy to provide our global customers best-in-class IT services and device lifecycle management, alongside our suite of EOR, global payroll, contractor management, immigration and people management tools. It’s another step in our goal to become the most comprehensive HR&payroll platform worldwide.

And we understand the pain points between global HR and IT: Deel has more than 4,000 team members dispersed across 20+ time zones, so we sought out the best partner to meet our unique needs. Over the past 2.5 years Deel has run its fully remote, global team on Hofy - they are the best of the best. We’ve shipped an estimated 5,000 devices to 98 countries. In our experience as both a customer and partner of Hofy, we were so impressed with their global scale, expertise, and customer service that we decided to join forces officially.

Meet Hofy

Hofy is the leading device supply and management company in the world. Unlike its competitors, Hofy has true global coverage and infrastructure, supporting 127+ countries in fewer than ten working days with a 99% on-time delivery rate and 24/7 industry-leading customer service. The company offers full end-to-end IT lifecycle management - everything from device delivery, collection, repair and replacement, to managing the employee on and offboarding process, device security, pre-configuration, and data erasure. Today, Hofy counts Forbes, Fujitsu, GoDaddy, HelloFresh, and Canva as customers.

Announcing Deel IT

Soon, we will fully integrate Hofy into Deel and launch Deel IT, our end-to-end global IT services platform. Along with device supply and management, Deel IT will offer a suite of IT services like software provisioning, app access management and integrations with mobile device management (MDM) and identity tools. Customers will be able to see a full view of their IT set-up and will be able to handle complex shipping, procurement, and management of devices globally from one platform, with a few clicks. It will be fully integrated inside Deel as well as interoperable across any HRIS, including Workday and HiBob. Deel will be the first HR and payroll company to offer a solution this robust fully in-house.

We plan to launch Deel IT in all markets later this year. Check out Hofy (www.Hofy.com) in the meantime. You can use it today and continue with all your data once Deel IT launches.

We started Deel with a core expertise in global hiring and payroll, but we’ve been listening to customers along the way and adding new products and services to help ease pain points associated with building, scaling and managing global teams. We’re thrilled to add this new service to our ever-expanding HR and payroll platform, and we can’t wait for you to try it out.