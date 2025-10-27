The International Rescue Committee (IRC) is deeply alarmed by the worsening humanitarian situation as thousands continue to flee El Fasher in Darfur, Sudan towards Tawila in search of safety. Thousands of newly displaced people have arrived in Tawila in recent weeks, joining around 400,000 people already displaced and living there, putting immense strain on already limited resources and services.

Despite ongoing efforts by humanitarian actors, basic needs in Tawila are being met at only about 50 percent. Families are living in overcrowded, makeshift shelters with limited access to clean water, food, and healthcare. The mass arrival of displaced people is overwhelming existing systems, leaving thousands without even the most essential support.

Arjan Hehenkamp, IRC Darfur crisis lead, said

“People arriving from El Fasher are coming from what can only be described as a hellscape, a city torn apart by conflict, destruction, and despair. They come with nothing but the clothes on their backs, severely traumatized, looking for safety and support. But Tawila itself is at breaking point. Without a significant scale-up in humanitarian assistance, the suffering here will deepen further.”

The IRC is scaling up its emergency response in Tawila and the surrounding areas through safe water supply, mobile health clinics, cash assistance, and emergency response activities to reach those most in need. The IRC’s teams are providing lifesaving medical care, clean water, emergency cash and essential supplies to newly arrived families, while also working to prevent disease outbreaks amid poor sanitation and overburdened services.

The IRC calls for urgent action from the international community to rapidly increase flexible funding and exert diplomatic pressure on all parties to the conflict, and their sponsors, to protect civilians, ensure safe passage for displaced people, and sustain humanitarian access across North Darfur. All parties to the conflict must ensure protection of civilians, both those remaining in El Fasher and those seeking safe passage out, and ensure the protection of all humanitarian responders. Without immediate support, the needs of over 400,000 displaced people in Tawila will far outstrip the capacity of humanitarian organizations to respond, leaving countless families without water, shelter, or medical care.