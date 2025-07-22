On July 22, 2025, Mayor of Dallas, Texas, USA, Eric L. Johnson and his Dar es Salaam counterpart Mayor Omary Kumbilamoto signed a Sister City Partnership aimed at deepening commercial, cultural, and educational ties.

The signing ceremony, held at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Dar es Salaam, was also witnessed by the United States Chargé d’Affaires Jonathan Howard, Tanzania’s Ambassador to the United States, Elsie Kanza, and other Tanzanian government officials.

Mayor Johnson is in Tanzania for an eight-day visit to explore trade opportunities and strengthen economic partnership between Dallas and Dar es Salaam as well as other parts of Tanzania. He is also visiting Zanzibar and Arusha.

The mayor is joined by members of the Tanzanian American Chamber of Commerce (TACC), which is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and seeks to promote bilateral trade between Tanzania and the United States. The delegation has had productive meetings with the Regional Commissioner of Dar es Salaam, representatives from various Ministries in the Tanzanian government, and the American Chamber of Commerce in Tanzania.

As a major hub for American innovation in the agribusiness, health care, energy, tech, logistics, manufacturing, and financial services sectors, the City of Dallas has set a global standard for how municipal governments can leverage infrastructure development and business incentives to develop a vibrant economy. Thanks to its status as a commercial center and one of the fastest growing cities in the world, Dar es Salaam is a key gateway for unlocking international trade and investment in Tanzania with immense potential to create jobs and economic prosperity for citizens in both countries.