Cure Bionics, a Tunisian leading Medtech startup developing affordable and versatile prosthetic solutions, is excited to announce its participation in GITEX Africa 2023 (www.GITEXAfrica.com), one of the most prominent technology exhibitions in the region. The event will take place in Marrakech, Morocco, from the 31st of May to the 2nd of June.

GITEX Africa serves as a platform for showcasing cutting-edge technological advancements, and Cure Bionics is proud to present its innovative prosthetic arm solutions during the exhibition. With a focus on accessibility and versatility, Cure Bionics aims to revolutionize the field of prosthetics, providing individuals with upper limb differences with affordable and adaptable options.

Visitors to the Cure Bionics booth at GITEX Africa will have the opportunity to explore the latest advancements in prosthetic technology. The showcased prosthetic arm solutions offer multi-grip bionic hands, and adjustable sockets, enabling a wide range of movements and activities previously impossible with traditional prosthetics. The use of 3D printing technology allows for rapid manufacturing, making the solutions readily available for patients in need.

"We are thrilled to be participating in GITEX Africa 2023," said [Mohamed Dhaouafi], [CEO] at Cure Bionics. "This event provides us with an excellent platform to showcase our innovative prosthetic solutions and engage with industry professionals, healthcare providers, and potential partners. Our goal is to make affordable and adaptable prosthetic arms accessible to individuals worldwide, empowering them to regain control and independence in their lives."

Cure Bionics' participation in GITEX Africa highlights its commitment to technological advancement in the field of prosthetics. The company's presence at the exhibition demonstrates its dedication to improving the lives of individuals with upper limb differences, particularly in African regions where access to healthcare resources can be challenging.

Visit Cure Bionics at GITEX Africa 2023 in Marrakech to learn more about their groundbreaking prosthetic solutions at our booth (number: 5C-34).

For media inquiries, please contact us at:

contact@curebionics.com or

+21655968767.

About Cure Bionics:

Cure Bionics is a Tunisian-based medtech startup revolutionizing prosthetics with 3D-printed bionic arms that are customizable, multi-grip, and size-adjustable. With a focus on accessibility and adaptability, Cure Bionics strives to make cutting-edge prosthetics accessible to a wider range of patients worldwide.