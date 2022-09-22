As part of the promotion of the cultural industry in Côte d'Ivoire, Sion Medias group has just launched its cultural journalism competition, this Wednesday, September 21, 2022.

Through the first edition of its award ceremony, the organizers intend to honour the men and women who contribute to the emergence of cultural journalism in Côte d'Ivoire.

"This award aims to promote the cultural journalists and culture," said Tanguy Blais, general commissioner of Cultura. He was surrounded by Morisson Kassi, general coordinator and Pélagie Djadou, communication manager.

A gala dinner is scheduled for November 19, 2022 during which the main axes of this prize will be presented, in particular the conditions of participation and the presentation of the jury of experts. During this evening, the pioneers of cultural journalism in Côte d'Ivoire will be honoured.

For the first edition of Cultura, the participants will compete in four categories, five prizes per category, five nominees per category, a super prize: The Grand Prix Cultura and special prizes.

About Tanguy Blais

A graduate of Arts and entertainment, television, and cinema producer/director, also a communication consultant, Tanguy Blais has been passionate about arts and culture for ten years. He is the manager of Sion Medias Group, a communication, event and audiovisual production structure.