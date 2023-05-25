On May 24, Dr. James Nkata and Ambassador Tania Perez signed a Memorandum of Understanding between the Uganda Institute of Management and the “Raul Roa” Higher Institute of International Relations.

Mr. Nkata, General Director of the Ugandan academic institution, after expressing his admiration for the Cuban Revolution and its contribution to Africa, thanked the possibilities this bilateral cooperation with Cuba will offer to improve training in diplomacy and international relations in that center. At the same time, he expressed satisfaction with the invitation received to participate in the University 2024 event and the importance he attaches to his participation.

For her part, the Cuban diplomat considered that the signing of the Memorandum is not an objective in itself; it is just a starting point on the promising path of bilateral cooperation between those Ugandan and Cuban educational institutions. Likewise, she appreciated that the Cuban participation will not only allow sharing expertise and experience in academic training in international relations and diplomacy, but also learning and better understanding the current challenges of East Africa and the African continent.

Likewise, the Cuban Ambassador stressed that the aforementioned bilateral cooperation program that is starting is part of the celebrations for the 50th Anniversary of diplomatic relations between Cuba and Uganda to be commemorated in the year 2024.