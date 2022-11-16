CANEX WKND 2022 (https://www.CANEX.Africa/), coming up from 25 – 27 November 2022 in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, will be a 3 day gathering of creatives, investors, industry leaders, creative industry businesses and government representatives, with a strong focus on sharing skills and best practice issued from sectors across Africa’s creative and cultural industries.

More than simply a business-to-business conference aimed at Africa and the diaspora’s booming creative sector, CANEX WKND presented by Africa Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) in partnership with the Governement of Cote d’Ivoire is also a celebration of the creative talent that is taking the world by storm.

In addition to a high-profile fashion show, film screening and a range of live performances, CANEX WKND will close with a multi-artist concert that features some of the best talent from Africa and beyond.

In proud partnership with The All Africa Music Awards, AFRIMA, on Sunday 27 September, CANEX WKND is proud to present a concert featuring:

Yemi Alade (Nigeria)

Josey (Côte d’Ivoire)

Nandy (Tanzania)

Nadia Nakai (South Africa)

Suspect 95 (Cote d’Ivoire)

Didi B (Côte d’Ivoire)

DJ Mohgreen (Morocco/ France)

Julian Marley (USA)

This line-up, especially curated by AFRIMA and CANEX WKND aims to showcase the diversity of talent from across the content, and with an important nod to the diaspora. Artists representing the various regions of Africa will bring their star talent and energy to the closing event of what promises to be an historic even for Africa’s creative sector.

CANEX and AFRIMA are aligned as platforms with the mission to promote, develop, and celebrate African talent. As Africa’s leading music awards event, AFRIMA has developed a strong reputation based on its key values of Fairness, Authenticity, Creativity, Excellence, Integrity and Transparency.

CANEX WKND is free to attend for all delegates who will be able to attend all the key event sessions including a range of intensive masterclasses commencing on Thursday 24 November, the main plenary sessions that will include experts such as:

Prof. Bruce Onobrakpeya (Nigeria)

Didier Drogba, Retired Professional Footballer (Côte d'Ivoire)

A lex Okosi, Managing Director of EMEA Emerging Markets at YouTube (Nigeria)

Elvis Adidiema, Director, Sony Music for French-speaking Africa (Congo)

Abdul-Karim Abdullah, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Culture Management Group (CMG) and Afrochella Festival (Ghana)

Magali Ohouens, Modern Art Specialist&Exhibition Coordinator at Cécile Fakhoury Gallery (Côte d’Ivoire)

Armando Cabral, Founder and Creative Director, Armando Cabral (Portugal) and

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Author (Nigeria) amongst others.

The event will be a milestone in Afreximbank's implementation of the Creative Africa Nexus (CANEX) program; a multi-faceted intervention aimed at supporting and developing Africa’s rapidly growing creative sector.

For more information and to register for free go to www.CANEX.Africa

