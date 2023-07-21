In an effort to monitor the State of preparedness of relevant stakeholders and strengthen collaboration among stakeholders, NEMA Yola Operations office lead by the head of operations Mr Ladan Ayuba accompanied by Staff of the operation office paid a familiarisation and courtesy call on the Newly deployed Commander YA Katabiya in his office.

The Head of Operations,in his remarks appreciated the role of the command in combat operations and search and rescue operations during emergencies,he initimated the commander on the recently unveiled Seasonal Climate Prediction SCP and Annual Flood Outlook AFO by NIMET and NIHSA respectively and call on the support of 153 Base service Group during Flood emergencies. He went on to seek for Security Surveillance and Protection at the Agency’s warehouse in order to forestalled any advantage by hoodlums who might attack the facility as a result of a recent intelligence from security agencies in the State.

The Commander responded that in line with their Motto, the base is committed to at any point in time to support the agency in any capacity.

He appreciated the efforts of the Agency in providing succour to the distressed and assured the head of operations of better collaboration and partnership .