On June 25, Mr. FUJII, State Minister for Foreign Affairs, received a courtesy call by Mr. Ahmed S. A. ALNAAS, Chargé d'Affaires ad interim, Embassy of the State of Libya in Japan. The overview is as follows.

  • At the outset, State Minister Fujii welcomed the steady progress in bilateral relations since the reopening of the Japanese Embassy in Libya in January last year, noting that the high-level visits between both countries, including the two visits to Japan by H.E. Mr. Abdullah Allafi, Vice President of the Presidential Council of the State of Libya, have been invigorated.
  • In response, Charge d'Affaires Alnaas explained about the security situation in Libya, while expressing hope to strengthen ties between Japan and Libya across a broad range of areas, including through opportunities such as TICAD 9.
  • The two sides agreed to further collaborative efforts to enhance the Japan-Libya relationship.
