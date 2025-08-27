On August 26, Ms. Wang Li, Counsellor of the Chinese Embassy in Zambia, paid a courtesy call on Mr. Nason Banda, Director General of Drug Enforcement Commission of Zambia, and exchanged views on cooperation in combating cross-border crime.
Ms. Wang said that the Chinese government has consistently cracked down on crimes such as drug trafficking, telecommunications fraud and money laundering. The Chinese side is ready to keep close collaboration with the Zambian side to jointly combat transnational crime and safeguard the lives and property of the two peoples.
Mr. Banda spoke highly of China's achievements in drug control and fight against cybercrime. He said that Zambia cherishes the Zambia-China all-weather friendship and is ready to carry out law enforcement cooperation and personnel exchanges with China to effectively protect the legitimate rights and interests and safety of Chinese enterprises and nationals in Zambia.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the Republic of Zambia.