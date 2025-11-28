A senior African Development Bank (www.AfDB.org) official met with a high-level United States delegation at the Bank’s headquarters on 17 November to discuss ways to deepen cooperation and strengthen support for Côte d’Ivoire’s economic transformation and investment priorities.

The meeting was led on the Bank side by Joseph Martial Ribeiro, Deputy Director General for West Africa, and on the US side by Jessica Davis Ba, United States Ambassador to Côte d’Ivoire, and Alex Severens, the Bank Group’s Alternate Executive Director for the U.S. The discussions focused on opportunities to expand collaboration across key sectors.

Ribeiro provided an updated overview of the Bank Group’s portfolio in Côte d’Ivoire, noting that as of the end of October the institution was financing 46 operations totalling $4.2 billion. These investments support infrastructure, the financial sector, energy, agricultural transformation, industrialisation, and private sector development.

The Bank Group’s Lead Economist for West Africa, Marcellin Ndong Ntah, presented a detailed economic briefing, highlighting the country’s strong macroeconomic performance, with growth estimated at six percent in 2024 and expected to reach 6.5 percent in 2025–2026. He also outlined the strategic focus of Côte d’Ivoire’s Country Strategy Paper (CSP 2023–2028) — centred on diversification, sustainability, and structural transformation—and noted that a mid-term review is planned for 2026.

The meeting continued with a presentation of the Bank Group's country portfolio and indicative operational programme for 2026 by Blanche Kiniffo, Country Programme Officer. She highlighted a particularly dynamic portfolio, dominated by the transport, finance, energy and agriculture sectors, which account for more than 80 percent of the institution's financing in Côte d'Ivoire. Projections for 2026 foresee new opportunities in key areas such as industrialisation, governance, and water and sanitation.

For its part, the US delegation presented the country’s trade strategy in Côte d'Ivoire, developed by a specific working group (the US Embassy Prosperity Working Group). The discussions then identified several areas of convergence between US priorities and the Bank Group's interventions, paving the way for joint initiatives starting in 2026, particularly in favour of the private sector.

Discussions also focused on procurement opportunities and the African Development Bank Group's project pipeline in Côte d'Ivoire, as well as private sector operations, including financing mechanisms and prospects for US companies.

This working meeting, which was both technical and strategic, confirmed a shared desire to deepen dialogue and strengthen collaboration on high-impact projects. Both parties reaffirmed their commitment to creating an investment-friendly environment and supporting companies interested in opportunities in Côte d'Ivoire.

