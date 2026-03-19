Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar


HE Prime Minister of the Republic of Cote d'Ivoire Robert Beugre Mambe has met with HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the country Mubarak bin Hussein Al Marri.

During the meeting, both sides reviewed bilateral relations and discussed ways to enhance cooperation between Qatar and Cote d'Ivoire. 

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar.