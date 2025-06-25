The Portfolio Committee on Correctional Services has noted with concern the number of inmates participating in rehabilitation programmes and has urged the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) to encourage greater participation, as this will benefit both offenders and the department.



Committee Chairperson Ms Kgomotso Anthea Ramolobeng said the committee yesterday received a briefing from the DCS on rehabilitation and reintegration programmes: the effectiveness of educational, vocational and therapeutic programmes, including success rates of inmate reintegration into society and reduction in recidivism, especially among the youth.



Ms Ramolobeng said: “A greater number of inmates participating in such programmes in the workshops or agricultural means skills are developed, assisting offenders when they are released from correctional facilities that makes social reintegration smoother. At the same time, it will save the department money as they aim to move toward self-sustainability.”



She said the committee noted that the Eastern Cape region, for example, has 14 077 sentenced offenders, but only 91 participate in production workshops and 651 participate in agriculture production, resulting in only 742 offenders active in skills development out of a total population.



Also of concern is the number of hours inmates currently work. The presentation highlighted that offenders work less than five hours per day. This raises concern, especially considering plans by the DCS to become self-sufficient in terms of food for offenders and revenue generation through production workshops. “So, the issue is clearly two-fold. Encouraging offenders to participate in production workshops ensures skills transfer and development, as well as ensuring that the department cuts cost on items that can be insourced through offender labour,” Ms Ramolobeng said.



It is also concerning that that the DCS has no post establishment for bakers in the bakeries. “This is surprising since bread is the most consumed food in our centres. We also need to increase the number of bakeries currently. We must ensure we are self-reliant,” said the Chairperson.



Ms Ramolobeng further stated that the presentation only highlighted post establishments for psychologists, social workers, educationists and spiritual care workers but not for other important professions such as artisans. In a presentation to the committee earlier this year, the DCS reported that there were 17 vacancies for psychologists and currently there are 26 vacancies. This means an additional nine posts became vacant since then. “We have been assured that some of these posts are receiving urgent attention. We can expect appointments within the next six months. They will also provide us with their recruitment plan. We assured the department we will closely monitor this commitment to see if materialises,” she emphasised.



The committee also commended the DCS for Sunday’s unannounced raid at Odi Correctional Centre in Pretoria. “We note the contraband that were confiscated. We note that disciplinary processes are being followed where officials were implicated. Furthermore, we call for further charges to be added for those inmates that were caught in possession of contraband. This initiative is a commendable step and should be continued, especially in problematic facilities,” the Chairperson said.