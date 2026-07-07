Eddy Kioni, CEO of Buenassa – the first Congolese and privately led integrated metals trading platform who is developing a copper–cobalt refinery in the DRC – has confirmed his participation as a speaker at African Mining Week (AMW) 2026, taking place from October 14–16 in Cape Town.

Kioni will participate in the panel discussion Realigning National and International Goals to Advance Global Investment in Africa's Value Chain, where industry leaders will examine strategies for mobilizing investment to strengthen Africa’s mining sector and accelerate value addition.

His participation comes as Buenassa advances its multi-phase copper and cobalt hydrometallurgical refinery in Lualaba Province, supporting the DRC’s strategy to maximize value from its critical minerals through domestic processing and the export of value-added products. Phase I of the facility is designed to produce 30,000 tons of LME-grade copper cathode and 5,000 tons of cobalt contained (cobalt metal with optionality for sulphate) per annum, with capacity rising to up to 120,000 tons of copper and 20,000 tons of cobalt contained (cobalt metal with optionality for sulphate) in subsequent phases. The project is currently advancing through pre-feasibility, with construction and operations to follow the completion of definitive studies and financial close.” Commercial Operations Date (COD) is currently scheduled for Q2 2031.

Beyond refining, Buenassa is pursuing an ambitious growth strategy across the mining value chain. In February 2026, the company submitted a $1.5 billion acquisition proposal for copper and cobalt producer Chemaf, a transaction that would significantly expand Buenassa’s upstream mining portfolio while strengthening integration across exploration, production, processing and international metals trading.

Serving as Africa's Most Influential Mining Conference, AMW 2026 brings together governments, mining companies and investors, offering Kioni an opportunity to showcase Buenassa's integrated investment model, share updates on the company's flagship refinery development and engage with prospective partners.