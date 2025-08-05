Shiga Digital (https://Shiga.io), a fast-growing fintech company focused on blockchain-based financial applications, is redefining how pan-African businesses access and interact with modern financial services while unlocking the transformative potential of blockchain finance to empower Africa's economic growth.

Shiga Digital has recently been awarded the prestigious DIFC (Dubai International Financial Centre) Innovation License, marking a significant regulatory milestone that underscores the company's commitment to operating within a robust and well-respected regulatory framework. The additional license, overseen by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), provides Shiga Digital with enhanced credibility and regulatory certainty as it continues to expand its blockchain-based financial services across Africa.

The DIFC Innovation License positions Shiga Digital within one of the world's leading financial centers, offering access to a sophisticated ecosystem of banks, asset managers, and financial service providers while operating under a clear regulatory framework specifically designed for virtual assets and blockchain technology. This achievement reinforces the company's dedication to compliance and building trust with stakeholders across the continent.

Shiga Digital's platform was built specifically for African businesses seeking alternatives to legacy financial systems. By integrating blockchain-based tools, the company simplifies payments, enables faster cross-border trade, offers treasury management solutions, and provides transparent access to stable, secure digital finance. As a professional partner, Shiga Digital makes it easy for companies to start using blockchain technology, removing the traditional barriers that have made it difficult for businesses to leverage these powerful tools without an intermediary.

The blockchain enables remarkable efficiency in critical business areas including payment processing, cross-border transactions, treasury operations, and financial reporting. However, in its current state, without an intermediary like Shiga Digital, it remains very difficult for most businesses to effectively leverage blockchain technology. This is precisely why Shiga Digital's solutions have become the go-to choice for forward-thinking African companies.

Shiga Digital's capabilities were recently further boosted by a significant investment and formation of a strategic partnership with Tether, the largest company in the digital asset industry. This move signals growing international confidence in Africa's fintech potential and Shiga Digital's innovative approach to making blockchain finance accessible across the continent.

The company is now uniquely positioned to help grow blockchain adoption among both customers and regulators alike, thanks to its deep understanding of African markets, regulatory compliance expertise, and commitment to building locally relevant solutions. By partnering with licensed financial transmitters in each of its markets, Shiga Digital ensures its services are fully compliant and aligned with applicable regulatory requirements, fostering trust and confidence among stakeholders.

"Africa is on the cusp of a financial transformation, and at Tether, we believe in being more than just observers; we are active enablers," said Paolo Ardoino, Chief Executive Officer at Tether. "Our strategic alliance with Shiga Digital is rooted in a shared belief that access to stable, secure, and scalable financial tools should not be a privilege, but a right. This partnership represents a long-term commitment to equipping African businesses with the technology and infrastructure needed to thrive in an increasingly digital global economy. Together, we are unlocking new pathways for growth and innovation and helping to shape a more inclusive financial future for the continent."

"At Shiga Digital, we're not just developing technology, we're building the infrastructure that will power Africa's financial future," added Abiola Shogbeni, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Shiga Digital. "Our mission is to level the financial playing field by equipping African businesses with blockchain tools that are intuitive, reliable, and locally relevant. We've experienced firsthand how seamless financial services can be in developed markets, and our goal is to make that a reality on the African continent as well. The opportunity before us is immense, blockchain finance has the power to empower Africa in unprecedented ways, and we're working tirelessly to enable this transformation for our customers."

"What sets Shiga Digital apart is not just what we're building, but why and how we're building it – blockchain-based technology that makes digital finance accessible and relevant to African businesses," said Dami Etomi, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer at Shiga Digital. "Our partnership with Tether is more than financial backing; it's a strategic alliance rooted in a shared commitment to empowering the future of digital finance in Africa. The DIFC Innovation License further validates our approach and commitment to regulatory excellence. Together, we're co-creating solutions and scaling impact to ensure African businesses are not only included but thrive in the global digital economy."

The company's end-to-end platform, available via https://Shiga.io, offers businesses a reliable alternative to traditional banking systems, enabling seamless cross-border trade, simplifying stablecoin payments, providing comprehensive treasury management capabilities, and offering access to secure digital asset investments. By combining global technical standards with local insights, Shiga Digital's unique perspective enables the fintech to deliver intuitive and effective tools specifically designed for businesses across the African continent which can be accessed via web application and will soon be available via mobile app for iOS and Android devices.

Aligning with its vision of a world where financial freedom is not a privilege but a fundamental right, Shiga Digital's innovative solutions are empowering African businesses with cutting-edge digital financial tools that harness the full potential of blockchain technology to drive economic growth and prosperity across the continent.

